Poland, Baltic states plan to leave treaty banning anti-personnel mines

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clears mines from land in Kherson region in the south of the country in May 2023 using remote-controlled demining machines donated by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Poland and three Baltic states Tuesday announced their intention to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Treaty banning the use of anti-personnel mines to give their forces a critical defensive edge amid a "fundamental" deterioration of the security of NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus. In a joint statement, the defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said that with a significant increase in military threats and the unstable security situation marked by Russia's aggression and the ongoing threat it posed to the Euro-Atlantic community, the decision was aimed at sending an unequivocal message they were ready and able to take "every necessary measure to defend our territory and freedom." Advertisement

"We believe that in the current security environment, it is paramount to provide our defense forces flexibility and freedom of choice to potentially use new weapons systems and solutions to bolster the defense of the Alliance's vulnerable Eastern Flank," they said. "In light of these considerations, we unanimously recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention."

The ministers vowed the move would not weaken their respective countries' commitment to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflict, saying they would continue to uphold IHL principles "while addressing our security needs."

They insisted the move was warranted by the "dire security challenges" confronting them, asking Allies and partners who recognized that reality to "respect our decision in this matter."

The announcement came two weeks after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country, which saw parts of its territory annexed by Russia after World War II and the rest of the country forcibly subsumed into the Soviet-controlled communist-Eastern Bloc, would begin the process of quitting the landmines convention.

The war in Ukraine has seen Russia turn its neighbor into virtually the most mined country on Earth, according to the United Nations.

Ukraine, a signatory to the convention that has been provided with anti-personnel mines by the United States, has previously warned it cannot guarantee full compliance amid a battle for its very survival.

However, with no pressing military imperative to bring the banned mini-weapons, which are specifically designed to maim and kill troops as opposed to mines targeting tanks or ships, the ministers of the four countries said they would consult with allies and neighbors.

"Decisions regarding the Ottawa Convention should be made in solidarity and coordination within the region. At the same time, we currently have no plans to develop, stockpile, or use previously banned anti-personnel landmines," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

Latvian defense staff chief Major General Kaspars Pudans told Politico recently that currently anti-tank mines and artillery were a higher priority for Latvia's defense.

Notably, Finland, which has a remote 830-mile-long eastern border with Russia, did not sign onto Tuesday's declaration but Defense Minister Antii Hakkanen said it was also thinking about quitting.

The United States, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and South Korea are among more than 30 countries that have never signed the treaty.