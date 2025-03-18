12 dead in plane crash off of Honduras coast

March 18 (UPI) -- A dozen people died after a plane crashed into the sea off the shore of Honduras, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Honduran National Police confirmed that 12 people aboard have died and five survived the crash.

Only one body has been recovered from the crash. It is unclear whether any of the survivors were flight crew members

The Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency, or AHAC, said in a press release, that a commercial Jetstream 32 aircraft took off from Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport in Roatán at 6:18 p.m. Monday evening and was bound for Guillermo Anderson Airport in La Ceiba when it went down "seconds after takeoff.".

There were 15 passengers and two crew members aboard when the flight went down.

AHAC activated the Search and Rescue Commission to locate them, and the Aeronautical Authority's Accident and Incident Investigation Committee "to travel to the scene of the accident and conduct a preliminary investigation into the possible causes of the incident."