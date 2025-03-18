Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2025 / 9:03 AM

12 dead in plane crash off of Honduras coast

By Ian Stark

March 18 (UPI) -- A dozen people died after a plane crashed into the sea off the shore of Honduras, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Honduran National Police confirmed that 12 people aboard have died and five survived the crash.

Advertisement

Only one body has been recovered from the crash. It is unclear whether any of the survivors were flight crew members

The Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency, or AHAC, said in a press release, that a commercial Jetstream 32 aircraft took off from Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport in Roatán at 6:18 p.m. Monday evening and was bound for Guillermo Anderson Airport in La Ceiba when it went down "seconds after takeoff.".

There were 15 passengers and two crew members aboard when the flight went down.

AHAC activated the Search and Rescue Commission to locate them, and the Aeronautical Authority's Accident and Incident Investigation Committee "to travel to the scene of the accident and conduct a preliminary investigation into the possible causes of the incident."

Latest Headlines

Hundreds killed in Gaza as Israel renews attacks targeting Hamas
World News // 5 hours ago
Hundreds killed in Gaza as Israel renews attacks targeting Hamas
March 18 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians in what is the first major attack since Israel and Hamas entered a fragile U.S.-backed cease-fire in January.
Last surviving RAF fighter ace from the Battle of Britain dies at 105
World News // 1 hour ago
Last surviving RAF fighter ace from the Battle of Britain dies at 105
March 18 (UPI) -- The last surviving Royal Air Force fighter pilot who fought in the Battle of Britain in 1940 during World War II has died. He was 105 years old.
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
World News // 4 hours ago
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico have arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, an alleged leader of the MS-13 criminal organization and a suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza
March 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of a cease-fire.
Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
World News // 1 day ago
Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
March 17 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, Canada's new prime minister, chose to meet political leaders from Europe rather than U.S. President Trump in his first foreign trip on Monday.
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
World News // 17 hours ago
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Prince Harry's immigration application must be released by Tuesday to determine whether he disclosed drug use before coming to America.
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
World News // 17 hours ago
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
March 17 (UPI) -- A French lawmaker says the United States should return New York's Statue of Liberty because America now sides with "tyrants."
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov leaves France for Dubai despite investigation
World News // 20 hours ago
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov leaves France for Dubai despite investigation
March 17 (UPI) -- Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, said Monday he is back home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, seven months after his arrest in France over charges the social messaging app was used for criminal activity.
Firefly Areospace's Blue Ghost commercial moonlander completes two-week mission
World News // 21 hours ago
Firefly Areospace's Blue Ghost commercial moonlander completes two-week mission
March 17 (UPI) -- After the first successful commercial moon landing, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost completed its first mission two weeks in.
Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
World News // 23 hours ago
Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
March 17 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom began the Online Safety Act Monday, which requires every online organization to implement action against illegal content or face punishment by sizeable fine or national blockage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement