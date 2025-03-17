Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza

An elderly Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip on Friday. Early Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout Gaza as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of the cease-fire. Photo EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

March 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of a cease-fire. "Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. "If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza." Advertisement

"The IDF is currently attacking Hamas terrorist organization targets throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages -- living and dead."

Israel's "increasing military force" Tuesday raises doubts about the state of a fragile cease-fire as the prime minister and Katz have accused Hamas of repeatedly rejecting mediation offers and refusing to release hostages.

Hamas "rejected all offers," Netanyahu and Katz said in reference to Hamas hostage negotiations with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. "From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force."

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, more than 15 people, including five children, were killed and a number of people were "trapped under the rubble of homes that were bombed in various areas."

The Al-Awda Hospital said it was treating more than 70 injured people following strikes on homes in Nuseirat refugee camp.

This is a developing story