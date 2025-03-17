Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2025 / 7:40 AM

Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day

By Karen Butler
Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day, which is celebrated around the world. Image courtesy of Google
Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day, which is celebrated around the world. Image courtesy of Google

March 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day.

The artwork on the company's home page features traditional symbols of Irish culture such as a fiddle, musical notes and shamrocks.

Advertisement

"On this day each year, millions of people around the world honor the patron saint of Ireland with parades, parties, and all-green outfits," the Google website said.

"Although St. Patrick's Day was originally observed as a religious holiday, it has since evolved into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, particularly in countries with large Irish communities," the post continued. "Grand celebrations take place in cities including Dublin, New York, London, and Montreal. Wherever you are in the world, you're likely to find a touch of green, a lively celebration, or a shared sense of Irish spirit."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit London, Paris in first international trip
World News // 11 minutes ago
Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit London, Paris in first international trip
March 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first international trip on Monday as he works to strengthen ties with Europe and connect with his own people while working with the Trump administration looms beyond.
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
World News // 24 minutes ago
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Monday that any peace deal with Ukraine must include "security guarantees" that Ukraine would remain neutral and be barred from NATO membership.
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday vowed to "steadily update and strengthen" its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a joint statement by the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers calling for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
World News // 14 hours ago
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet this week to discuss the terms of a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year, a White House envoy said Sunday.
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
World News // 17 hours ago
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
March 16 (UPI) -- A fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 59 people and injured 155 more after a pyrotechnics display went out of control during a concert early Sunday.
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
March 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the U.S. military to begin military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 day ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Judge orders Trump admin. to answer allegations it deported university doctor despite court order
Judge orders Trump admin. to answer allegations it deported university doctor despite court order
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement