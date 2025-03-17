Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day, which is celebrated around the world. Image courtesy of Google

March 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day.

The artwork on the company's home page features traditional symbols of Irish culture such as a fiddle, musical notes and shamrocks.

"On this day each year, millions of people around the world honor the patron saint of Ireland with parades, parties, and all-green outfits," the Google website said.

"Although St. Patrick's Day was originally observed as a religious holiday, it has since evolved into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, particularly in countries with large Irish communities," the post continued. "Grand celebrations take place in cities including Dublin, New York, London, and Montreal. Wherever you are in the world, you're likely to find a touch of green, a lively celebration, or a shared sense of Irish spirit."