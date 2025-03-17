Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2025 / 5:31 AM

North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea on Monday rejected a G7 Foreign Ministers statement calling for denuclearization, vowing instead to strengthen its nuclear forces. Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a cruise missile test-launch last month as Pyongyang continues to develop weapons. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea on Monday rejected a G7 Foreign Ministers statement calling for denuclearization, vowing instead to strengthen its nuclear forces. Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a cruise missile test-launch last month as Pyongyang continues to develop weapons. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday vowed to "steadily update and strengthen" its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a joint statement by the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers calling for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.

The North's Foreign Ministry said its position as a nuclear weapons state has been "fixed permanently by the supreme law of its state."

Advertisement

"The DPRK's nuclear armed forces will exist forever as a powerful means of justice which defends the sovereignty of the state, territorial integrity and fundamental interests, prevents a war in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia and guarantees a strategic stability of the world," the ministry said in a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Related

"The DPRK will steadily update and strengthen its nuclear armed forces both in quality and quantity in response to the nuclear threat from outside," it added.

In September 2022, the North passed a law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state and giving it the right to conduct a preemptive nuclear strike to protect itself. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the decision "irreversible" and later amended the country's constitution to enshrine the permanent growth of Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

Advertisement

North Korea's statement followed a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers in Charlevoix, Canada last week. On Friday, the group of advanced nations issued a joint statement, calling on the North to "abandon all its nuclear weapons and any other weapons of mass destruction as well as ballistic missile programs in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions."

In its response, the North Korean Foreign Ministry slammed the G7 states as the "chief criminals wrecking the global peace and security and the international nuclear non-proliferation system."

"G7, which has turned into a nuclear criminal group gravely threatening the global peace and security, should thoroughly abandon its anachronistic ambition for nuclear hegemony before talking about someone's 'denuclearization' and 'dismantlement of nukes,'" the ministry said.

The United States and South Korea kicked off their annual springtime Freedom Shield military exercise last week. While Washington and Seoul say their joint drills are defensive, North Korea frequently condemns the exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.

The state-run KCNA issued a commentary on Wednesday calling the joint drills "dangerous and undesirable doings germinating a touch-and-go situation, the world's first nuclear war."

Earlier in the week, North Korea fired a salvo of close-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea following a pair of statements criticizing Freedom Shield and warning of retaliatory provocations.

Advertisement

Despite facing a raft of international sanctions, Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and missile programs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited the construction site of the country's first "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine," according to a KCNA report.

While the report did not provide specific details about the submarine, the North generally uses the term "strategic" to indicate that missiles are nuclear-capable.

Latest Headlines

Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
World News // 13 hours ago
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet this week to discuss the terms of a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year, a White House envoy said Sunday.
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
World News // 15 hours ago
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
March 16 (UPI) -- A fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 59 people and injured 155 more after a pyrotechnics display went out of control during a concert early Sunday.
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
March 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the U.S. military to begin military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 day ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
World News // 1 day ago
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement