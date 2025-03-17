Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2025 / 8:10 AM

Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit London, Paris in first international trip

By Ian Stark
Mark Carney, appearing in Washington in 2016. Carney was sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Mark Carney, appearing in Washington in 2016. Carney was sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first international trip on Monday as he works to strengthen ties with Europe and connect with his own people while working with the Trump administration looms beyond.

Carney was to meet with President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris and both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles in London.

He will return to Canada Tuesday to Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut in a move to "reassert Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic," while "advancing reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis throughout the country."

Carney's office said his visits would aim to "strengthen two of our closest and longest-standing economic and security partnerships and reaffirm Canada's Arctic security and sovereignty."

Related

Carney has yet to face voters during a federal election, which must be held by October, signifying that he is also working to establish himself domestically.

Carney celebrated St. Patrick's Day Sunday in Montreal, only two days after officially becoming prime minister Friday, and while photos showed him smiling and shaking hands there, he also spent part of the day discussing national affairs with Quebec Premier François Legault, about cutting the number of temporary immigrants to Quebec and improving trade with the European Union while preparing for future negotiations with the United States.

Carney also spoke Sunday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss such economic matters while connecting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about defense matters.

"Canada supports the proposal for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine," Carney said in a post on X, "Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith."

There was no official mention of any upcoming meetings with United States President Donald Trump, but Carney did vow to work with the U.S. in the future after being sworn in Friday.

Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman did post to X Sunday that Canada is "America's largest customer, supporting millions of American jobs."

"As we strengthen our own economy, we look forward to a productive conversation with the U.S.," she added.

Latest Headlines

Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
World News // 13 minutes ago
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Monday that any peace deal with Ukraine must include "security guarantees" that Ukraine would remain neutral and be barred from NATO membership.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
World News // 30 minutes ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day.
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday vowed to "steadily update and strengthen" its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a joint statement by the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers calling for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
World News // 14 hours ago
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet this week to discuss the terms of a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year, a White House envoy said Sunday.
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
World News // 16 hours ago
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
March 16 (UPI) -- A fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 59 people and injured 155 more after a pyrotechnics display went out of control during a concert early Sunday.
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
March 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the U.S. military to begin military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 day ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
