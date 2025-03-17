Mark Carney, appearing in Washington in 2016. Carney was sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first international trip on Monday as he works to strengthen ties with Europe and connect with his own people while working with the Trump administration looms beyond. Carney was to meet with President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris and both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles in London. Advertisement

He will return to Canada Tuesday to Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut in a move to "reassert Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic," while "advancing reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis throughout the country."

Carney's office said his visits would aim to "strengthen two of our closest and longest-standing economic and security partnerships and reaffirm Canada's Arctic security and sovereignty."

Carney has yet to face voters during a federal election, which must be held by October, signifying that he is also working to establish himself domestically.

Carney celebrated St. Patrick's Day Sunday in Montreal, only two days after officially becoming prime minister Friday, and while photos showed him smiling and shaking hands there, he also spent part of the day discussing national affairs with Quebec Premier François Legault, about cutting the number of temporary immigrants to Quebec and improving trade with the European Union while preparing for future negotiations with the United States.

Advertisement

Carney also spoke Sunday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss such economic matters while connecting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about defense matters.

"Canada supports the proposal for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine," Carney said in a post on X, "Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith."

There was no official mention of any upcoming meetings with United States President Donald Trump, but Carney did vow to work with the U.S. in the future after being sworn in Friday.

Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman did post to X Sunday that Canada is "America's largest customer, supporting millions of American jobs."

"As we strengthen our own economy, we look forward to a productive conversation with the U.S.," she added.