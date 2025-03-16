Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2025 / 5:25 PM

Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week

By Mark Moran
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address to Russian armed forces personnel and citizens from the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in November 2024. Putin is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump this week to discuss terms of a cease-fire in the ingoing war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Vyacheslav Prokofyev /Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address to Russian armed forces personnel and citizens from the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in November 2024. Putin is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump this week to discuss terms of a cease-fire in the ingoing war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Vyacheslav Prokofyev /Sputnik/Kremlin Pool

March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet this week to discuss the terms of a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year, a White House envoy said Sunday.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff also said that he met with Putin for four hours to discuss terms of the deal, and called it "positive" and "solutions-based."

Advertisement

"The two sides are a lot closer today than they were a few weeks ago. We narrowed the differences," Witkoff said in an interview on Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal from the Trump administration last week during a meeting in Saudi Arabia. The United States then lifted a pause on U.S. intelligence sharing and military assistance to Ukraine after Kiev backed the plan.

Related

"The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement after the meeting.

Advertisement

In a press conference days later, however, Putin said that although the "idea is good and we support it," he wanted to negotiate with the United States because "there are issues we need to discuss," Axios reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday discussed U.S. military action against Iran-backed Houthis, in addition to the next moves in negotiations for the Ukraine cease-fire, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed next steps to follow up on recent meetings in Saudi Arabia and agreed to continue working toward restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

Although the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the conversation, officials said that Lavro and Rubio "agreed to remain in contact" but did not mention of the cease-fire.

Latest Headlines

Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
World News // 3 hours ago
Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59
March 16 (UPI) -- A fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 59 people and injured 155 more after a pyrotechnics display went out of control during a concert early Sunday.
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
March 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the U.S. military to begin military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 day ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
World News // 1 day ago
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
World News // 2 days ago
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
U.S. expels 'race-baiting' South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool
U.S. expels 'race-baiting' South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool
Starbucks ordered to pay $50M for man's burns in 2020
Starbucks ordered to pay $50M for man's burns in 2020
State Department restricts visas for forced return of Uyghurs, others to China
State Department restricts visas for forced return of Uyghurs, others to China
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 35 people dead
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 35 people dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement