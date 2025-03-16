Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2025 / 3:16 PM

Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59

By Mark Moran
Officials in Kochani, North Macedonia investigate a fire in the Pulse nightclub that killed 59 people and injured 155 more Sunday. Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA
Officials in Kochani, North Macedonia investigate a fire in the Pulse nightclub that killed 59 people and injured 155 more Sunday. Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA

March 16 (UPI) -- A fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 59 people and injured 155 more after a pyrotechnics display went out of control during a concert early Sunday.

Hundreds of people were at Club Pulse in Kochani to watch the band DNK perform when the blaze broke out after sparks from the pyrotechnics display drifted up and caught the ceiling on fire, France 24 reported.

Advertisement

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 24, according to health officials, including several members of the band, CNN reported.

According to North Macedonian state media outlet MIA, most of the people who died were trampled in the panicked crowd, the state media outlet MIA reported.

A well known European soccer player, Andrej Lazarov, 25, was also confirmed among those to have been killed, FC Shkupi announced in an Instagram post Sunday.

"The fire was caused by pyrotechnics used for lighting effects at the concert and activated the sprinklers," Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said at a press conference Sunday.

"Most likely, sparks caught a part of the ceiling that was made of flammable material, causing the fire to spread to the entire discotheque in a short period of time, creating thick smoke," he said

Advertisement

Toshkovski added that "persons" had been detained in connection with the incident, local media sources reported.

Police said Sunday morning that the owner of the nightclub had been detained for questioning. They also said 20 suspects were identified, 15 of whom were detained as part of an investigation into the fire.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
March 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the U.S. military to begin military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 day ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
World News // 1 day ago
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
World News // 2 days ago
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
March 14 (UPI) -- A U.N. fact-finding mission into Iran's treatment of women reported that the Islamic republic was resorting to extreme measures in its drive to restrict their rights, including electronic surveillance and camera-drones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
Latest Trump executive order guts seven agencies, including Voice of America
Latest Trump executive order guts seven agencies, including Voice of America
U.S. expels 'race-baiting' South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool
U.S. expels 'race-baiting' South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool
Starbucks ordered to pay $50M for man's burns in 2020
Starbucks ordered to pay $50M for man's burns in 2020
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement