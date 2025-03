Pope Francis’ condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.

The Holy See Press Office is expected to issue an update Saturday night, Vatican News reported.

"There are no significant developments in the clinical condition of Pope Francis, who remains stable. For this reason, his medical team has decided not to release the scheduled bulletin on Friday evening," the outlet reported.

"The Pope's recovery is progressing steadily, and time is needed to ensure that improvements are sustained."

Francis on Thursday marked 12 years as Pope, though there were no formal celebrations. The day is a public holiday in the Vatican.

On Wednesday, the Vatican described his condition as "stationary."

The Pope has been receiving high-flow oxygenation to treat his lung condition.

On Monday, doctors issued a "guarded prognosis" for the Pope but said he will remain in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for "a period of time."

The Argentina native was first admitted on Valentine's Day for treatment of bilateral pneumonia, later suffering kidney problems.

