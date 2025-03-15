Advertisement
World News
March 15, 2025 / 3:12 PM

Thousands protest against government in Belgrade, Serbia

By Mike Heuer
Protesters wave Serbian flags Saturday during the student-led rally in Belgrade, Serbia, while demanding accountability after 15 people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy in November 2024. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE
Protesters wave Serbian flags Saturday during the student-led rally in Belgrade, Serbia, while demanding accountability after 15 people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy in November 2024. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Public transportation is shut down in the Serbian capital of Belgrade as tens of thousands of protesters converge to oppose Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's government on Saturday.

The mass protest is the culmination of four months of protests against corruption during the 13th year of Vucic's leadership in Serbia and caused the closure of all public transportation services as protesters flooded the capital city's streets.

Advertisement

Protesters met at several locations during the morning hours and converged on Belgrade's downtown area despite Vucic threatening to have protesters arrested and imprisoned, EuroNews reported.

They banged on drums and blew whistles and vuvuzela horns while marching and carrying banners, some of which read, "Pump It Up" and "He's Finished."

Related

Many protesters are identified as university students and their supporters, who were spurred to protest against corruption following the collapse of a concrete canopy over a public train station that killed 15 in northern Serbia on Nov. 1.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of protesters arrived in Belgrade Friday evening, many of whom walked and rode bicycles for several days.

They congregated in different parts of the city Saturday morning before moving to the protest locations in the city's center.

At least one incident of violence has been reported due to the protest, but not by the protesters.

Local police reported arresting a man after he injured three people by ramming his car into a group of protesters in a suburb of Belgrade, The Guardian reported.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic also announced the arrests of 13 people during the overnight hours and six activists who are accused of plotting a coup against the government.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to protect government buildings and the presidential palace.

The government also shut down all forms of public transportation to stop more people from joining the protests and for security reasons.

Vucic calls protests 'undemocratic'

"As the President of the Republic, I do not accept undemocratic methods, plenums and assemblies," Vucic said Friday in a Facebook post written in Serbian and translated to English.

"In my heart, I swore to love Serbia and our people and citizens," Vucic said. "I will not allow anyone to destroy all the good we have done, and above all I will not allow them to destroy the future of this country, nor the youth of this country."

Advertisement

The Serbian government also denied border crossings from Croatia and Slovenia for several news reporters who were told they would create a security risk if they attended the protest.

Vucic has blamed the intelligence services of Western nations for spurring nearly daily demonstrations led by student protesters over the past four months but has not provided evidence to support his claims.

U.S. Embassy cautions U.S. citizens in Belgrade

Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade on Thursday issues a security alert warning U.S. citizens to be wary of pending "large protest actions" in Belgrade that might draw hundreds of thousands of protesters.

"Protests may spread across most of central Belgrade, especially areas near government institutions and the headquarters of public broadcaster RTS," the U.S. Embassy security alert says.

"Police expect large crowds, traffic gridlock, closure of public services and heavily impacted essential services, including emergency medical services."

The security alert cautions U.S. citizens to avoid the protest area if possible and to immediately leave the area if violence or disorderly crowds are encountered.

Those who might not be able to leave under such conditions should find a safe location and shelter in place, the security alert says.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
World News // 34 minutes ago
Ukraine's allies at summit agree to put pressure on Russia for cease-fire
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's allies have agreed to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a legitimate cease-fire proposal after a virtual summit of Western nations' leaders that didn't include the United States.
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
World News // 1 hour ago
No update a 'positive sign' for Pope's health
March 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition remains stable as the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church continues recovering from a lung infection.
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says
March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wounding several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
World News // 4 hours ago
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
World News // 1 day ago
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
March 14 (UPI) -- A U.N. fact-finding mission into Iran's treatment of women reported that the Islamic republic was resorting to extreme measures in its drive to restrict their rights, including electronic surveillance and camera-drones.
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
World News // 1 day ago
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
March 14 (UPI) -- The EU Friday agreed to drop three Russian individuals from its sanctions list as the price for Hungary's Viktor Orban to drop a threat to veto Europe's sanctions against Russia.
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
World News // 1 day ago
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded attacks overnight with at least a dozen people injured, four of them children, in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine's northeast and Ukraine targeting Moscow for the second time in t
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
Trump touts law-and-order vision, sounds off on past grievances with DOJ, FBI
Trump touts law-and-order vision, sounds off on past grievances with DOJ, FBI
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement