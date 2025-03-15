Advertisement
March 15, 2025 / 11:42 AM

Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq

By Simon Druker
American and Iraqi military forces killed the Islamic State's Chief of Global Operations for the Islamic State using an airstrike in western Iraq, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media. Photo courtesy of U.S. Central Command
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.

Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, who was better known as Abu Khadijah, died in Iraq's Al Anbar Province in the western part of the country following the "precision airstrike" earlier in the week, CENTCOM said on X.

American and Iraqi forces later confirmed al-Rifai's identity using DNA analysis. One other Islamic State operative was killed during the operation.

Both men were wearing explosive vests and had multiple weapons with them at the time.

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in the post on X.

The U.S. military referred to al-Rifai as the Islamic State's "#2 leader" and "the Emir of ISIS' most senior decision-making body.

American officials said al-Rifai was active in Iraq and Syria and served as the Chief of Global Operations for the Islamic State.

"Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group's global organization," CENTCOM said on X

President Donald Trump rejoiced on social media.

"His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said on his Truth social media platform.

U.S. Central Command is one of the Defense Department's 1 unified combatant commands.

In late January, CENTCOM carried out an airstrike that killed a senior operative in an al-Qaida-affiliated group in northwest Syria.

