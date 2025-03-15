Advertisement
World News
March 15, 2025 / 11:57 AM

Israeli airstrikes into Gaza kill at least 9, including journalists, Hamas says

By Allen Cone
An elderly Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza on Saturday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
An elderly Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza on Saturday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya, killing at least nine people, including journalists, and wound several others, according to Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The death toll is the highest number of casualties in a single day since the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began in January.

Advertisement

Israeli Defense Force confirmed the strike of "two terrorists operating a drone that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area" but not the deaths, the Times of Israel reported.

Then a little later, "a number of additional terrorists collected the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle," the military said.

Related

The operatives that collected the equipment were targeted in a second strike, the IDF said.

The Gaza Health Ministry also described what happened.

"Nine people were martyred and several injured, including critical cases, were brought to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza following the ongoing Israeli aggression on the strip," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Fares Awad, head of emergency services in northern Gaza, identified one of the dead as Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter operating a drone.

People in the car were on a mission for a charity called Al-Khair Foundation in Beit Lahia, with journalists and photographers accompanying them.

The Palestinian Journalists' Protection Center said three journalists on a media team documenting relief efforts in northern Gaza were killed.

The organization said in a statement that "the targeting of journalists prevents the world from being exposed to the truth about what is happening in Gaza. ... This assault constitutes a war crime that violates press freedom and endangers media and aid workers."

Hamas called the attack a "horrific massacre" and "a continuation" of Israeli "war crimes against our people and a dangerous escalation that reflects its insistence on continuing its aggression and disregard for all international laws and conventions."

Hamas added: "This criminal escalation, accompanied by deliberate killings and barbaric shelling across the Gaza Strip, reaffirms the occupation's intention to undermine the ceasefire agreement and its deliberate sabotage of any opportunity to complete the implementation of the agreement and exchange prisoners, in blatant defiance of the mediators and the international community."

The Palestinian group also called on the mediators to pressure Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with a cease-fire and prisoner exchange it proposed.

Advertisement

Hamas said it will only release an American-Israeli and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel implements their cease-fire agreement. They called that an "exceptional deal."

Phase one of the cease-fire ended March 1.

Israel released 1,135 prisoners over the course of six exchanges since the first phase of the cease-fire began Jan. 25. Hamas has set 25 living Israeli hostages free.

On Friday, Netanyahu claimed Hamas was manipulating hostage release talks with "psychological warfare" by refusing to release more living hostages.

A hostage release plan proposed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would have freed 10 living hostages. Hamas has refused the proposal, which would create a new cease-fire lasting until April 20.

The next phase of the Israel-Hamas talks is supposed to reach agreements on Israel fully withdrawing from Gaza and ending the comprehensive war against Hamas in return for release of all remaining living hostages and a Palestinian prisoner release.

Al Jazeera reported Israeli drones have been hovering above Rafah city.

On Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said 19 were killed and 26 sent to hospitals with wounds during the past 48 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, to at least 48,543, with 111,981 others wounded, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
World News // 15 minutes ago
Islamic State leader dies in U.S. airstrike in Iraq
March 15 (UPI) -- American and Iraqi military forces killed a senior Islamic State leader using an airstrike, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a post on social media.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 20 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
World News // 1 day ago
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
March 14 (UPI) -- A U.N. fact-finding mission into Iran's treatment of women reported that the Islamic republic was resorting to extreme measures in its drive to restrict their rights, including electronic surveillance and camera-drones.
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
World News // 1 day ago
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
March 14 (UPI) -- The EU Friday agreed to drop three Russian individuals from its sanctions list as the price for Hungary's Viktor Orban to drop a threat to veto Europe's sanctions against Russia.
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
World News // 1 day ago
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded attacks overnight with at least a dozen people injured, four of them children, in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine's northeast and Ukraine targeting Moscow for the second time in t
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
March 14 (UPI) -- Taiwan must implement "proactive measures" to thwart China's use of its democracy against it, said President Lai Ching-te amid increased efforts by Beijing to undermine the sovereignty of the self-government island.
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
March 14 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia said he agrees in essence to a 30-day U.S.-backed cease-fire in his war in Ukraine, while voicing concerns over what he described as "nuances" as he seeks concessions from Kyiv.
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
March 13 (UPI) -- Iran is operating a ghost fleet to sell oil to China in violation of existing sanctions, which U.S. officials seek to stop with the help of new sanctions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Class-action suit filed against Education Department for alleged self-obstruction
Class-action suit filed against Education Department for alleged self-obstruction
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement