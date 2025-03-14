Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'

1 of 4 | As Hamas Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological warfare. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants Hamas to agree to a different proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. File Pool Photo by Ohad Zwigenberg/UPI | License Photo

As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Hamas was manipulating hostage release talks with "psychological warfare" by refusing to release more living hostages.

His comments blasted Hamas for not agreeing to a hostage release plan proposed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff that would have freed 10 living hostages.

"While Israel has accepted the Witkoff proposal," the prime minister's office said, "Hamas remains firm in its refusal and has not budged one millimeter."

Hamas said in a Friday statement that it has responded to the latest cease-fire extension proposal "responsibly and positively."

Hamas refused Witikoff's proposal that would create a new cease-fire lasting until April 20 with half the remaining hostages released o nthe first day of the new agreement and the other half released at the end of the new cease-fire.

Netanyahu's office said it will block all Gaza aid because Hamas rejected Witkoff's proposal. That action would violate international law.

Hamas called that threat a "war crime" and "cheap blackmail."

According to a senior Hamas official cited by the New York Times, the armed Palestinian group's offer to release Alexander was conditioned on Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners, restoring aid to Gaza and agreeing to engage in negotiations on the cease-fire's next phase.

The Trump administration has repeatedly called for Alexander's release.

The next phase of the Israel-Hamas talks is supposed to reach agreements on Israel fully withdrawing from Gaza and ending the comprehensive war against Hamas in return for release of all remaining living hostages and a Palestinian prisoner release.

Little to no progress has been made on that phase.

Alexander is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen serving in Israel's army. He was abducted in Israel during the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023 attack that killed some 1,500 Israelis.

He was born in Tel-Aviv and grew up in New Jersey.

Hamas said Friday the only way Israeli hostages will be released if the current cease-fire is adhered to and negotiations start immediately to start the second stage.