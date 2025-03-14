Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2025 / 10:28 AM

U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws

By Paul Godfrey
A hijab-clad Iranian woman walks past the national flag on a street in Tehran in summer 2022, just before protests swept the country over the death in suspicious circumstances of a 22-year-old woman who had been taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly not wearing a headscarf. A U.N. report due out Tuesday says that since then authorities have been cracking down on women even harder. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
A hijab-clad Iranian woman walks past the national flag on a street in Tehran in summer 2022, just before protests swept the country over the death in suspicious circumstances of a 22-year-old woman who had been taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly not wearing a headscarf. A U.N. report due out Tuesday says that since then authorities have been cracking down on women even harder. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- A U.N. fact-finding mission into Iran's treatment of women reported Friday that the Islamic Republic was resorting to extreme measures in its drive to restrict their rights, including electronic "surveillance" and pressuring the public to inform on women not wearing a hijab, which is mandatory dress code.

The increased policing and prosecution of women flouting the dress code and female activists who have received long prison terms, or death sentences in some cases, comes amid increased repression of women and girls and activists demanding their human rights as part of determined government efforts to quash all dissent, the U.N. will say in a report to the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Investigators detail authorities' use of drone-mounted cameras, fixed CCTV cameras, and facial recognition software to catch women out in public with their heads uncovered, as well as an app enabling people to use their smartphones to report women on public transport or in taxis directly to the police.

Two-and-half years on from nationwide protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, the Iranian state was bearing down even harder, increasingly using technology to keep tabs on women, including "state-sponsored vigilantism in an apparent effort to enlist businesses and private individuals in hijab compliance, portraying it as a civic responsibility."

Advertisement

The report is the outcome of a two-year investigation in which the mission collected 38,000 pieces of evidence and interviewed more than 280 victims and witnesses.

"For two years, Iran has refused to adequately acknowledge the demands for equality and justice that fuelled the protests in 2022. The criminalization, surveillance and continued repression of protesters, families of victims and survivors, in particular women and girls is deeply worrying," said mission chair Sara Hossain.

The increased persecution occurred despite President Masoud Pezeshkian pledging in his campaign in the run-up to elections in July to relax the strict enforcement of the hijab laws pursued by the administration of his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

The two-year investigation found that in addition to ramping up surveillance, the government had broadened restrictions on the digital space, "extending its repression beyond Iran's borders to silence human rights defenders, including journalists, who speak up from abroad."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
World News // 10 minutes ago
Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue
March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
World News // 1 hour ago
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
March 14 (UPI) -- The EU Friday agreed to drop three Russian individuals from its sanctions list as the price for Hungary's Viktor Orban to drop a threat to veto Europe's sanctions against Russia.
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded attacks overnight with at least a dozen people injured, four of them children, in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine's northeast and Ukraine targeting Moscow for the second time in t
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
World News // 6 hours ago
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
March 14 (UPI) -- Taiwan must implement "proactive measures" to thwart China's use of its democracy against it, said President Lai Ching-te amid increased efforts by Beijing to undermine the sovereignty of the self-government island.
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
March 14 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia said he agrees in essence to a 30-day U.S.-backed cease-fire in his war in Ukraine, while voicing concerns over what he described as "nuances" as he seeks concessions from Kyiv.
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
March 13 (UPI) -- Iran is operating a ghost fleet to sell oil to China in violation of existing sanctions, which U.S. officials seek to stop with the help of new sanctions.
Pakistan prime minister meets with 300 freed train hostages and rescue troops
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan prime minister meets with 300 freed train hostages and rescue troops
March 13 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to Balochistan province Thursday to meet with 300 survivors and the troops who rescued them after a Baloch Liberation Army train attack that began Tuesday.
Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked the twelfth year of his pontificate Thursday while still recovering from lung infection.
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
March 13 (UPI) -- A new report by the U.N. accuses Israel of the increasing use of sexual violence against Palestinians and genocidal acts through the deliberate destruction of their sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
World News // 1 day ago
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
March 13 (UPI) -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Naples Italy area at 1:25 a.m. local time Thursday, causing some building and car damage but no reported deaths. The quake hit in Campi Flegrei volcano basin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement