Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue

Japanese bullet trains were back in service, including on the Shinkansen line seen here in 2014, after a decoupling incident that left them suspended for more than a week. File Photo by Frank Robichon/EPA

March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday. East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday. Advertisement

The decoupling happened for the second time in six months on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

On March 6 Hayabusa and Komachi trains on that line decoupled at low speed -- about 37mph -- triggering automatic brakes. Passengers were not injured.

The suspension of service also affected Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen line trains.

According to East Japan Railway, metal fittings will be installed to secure coupling devices in the train driver compartments to prevent future decoupling incidents.

East Japan Railway, also known as JR East, is the only rail company that connects different types of trains for the Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo to Japan's northeast.

The Hayabusa-Komachi No. 9 train was the first to resume service Friday.

The fix intended to prevent future decouplings of bullet trains are metal parts fabricated by JR East to stop couplers from inadvertently unlocking.

The added parts are designed to block unintended decoupling even if an electrical signal is sent to decouple.

Safety testing was done with those parts installed before the bullet train suspension was lifted Friday.