Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Japan bullet trains resume service after decoupling issue

By Doug Cunningham
Japanese bullet trains were back in service, including on the Shinkansen line seen here in 2014, after a decoupling incident that left them suspended for more than a week. File Photo by Frank Robichon/EPA
Japanese bullet trains were back in service, including on the Shinkansen line seen here in 2014, after a decoupling incident that left them suspended for more than a week. File Photo by Frank Robichon/EPA

March 14 (UPI) -- Japanese high-speed bullet trains, suspended over a decoupling while in motion issue, resumed service Friday.

East Japan Railway Co. said full operations are expected to be in place Saturday.

Advertisement

The decoupling happened for the second time in six months on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

On March 6 Hayabusa and Komachi trains on that line decoupled at low speed -- about 37mph -- triggering automatic brakes. Passengers were not injured.

The suspension of service also affected Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen line trains.

According to East Japan Railway, metal fittings will be installed to secure coupling devices in the train driver compartments to prevent future decoupling incidents.

East Japan Railway, also known as JR East, is the only rail company that connects different types of trains for the Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo to Japan's northeast.

The Hayabusa-Komachi No. 9 train was the first to resume service Friday.

The fix intended to prevent future decouplings of bullet trains are metal parts fabricated by JR East to stop couplers from inadvertently unlocking.

The added parts are designed to block unintended decoupling even if an electrical signal is sent to decouple.

Advertisement

Safety testing was done with those parts installed before the bullet train suspension was lifted Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. report: Iran using surveillance, informants to pressure women into complying with hijab laws
March 14 (UPI) -- A U.N. fact-finding mission into Iran's treatment of women reported that the Islamic republic was resorting to extreme measures in its drive to restrict their rights, including electronic surveillance and camera-drones.
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
World News // 1 hour ago
EU drops 4 Russians from sanctions list in deal with Hungary to drop its sanctions veto
March 14 (UPI) -- The EU Friday agreed to drop three Russian individuals from its sanctions list as the price for Hungary's Viktor Orban to drop a threat to veto Europe's sanctions against Russia.
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 12 injured in Ukraine; major Russian refinery ablaze as Moscow, Kyiv trade strikes
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded attacks overnight with at least a dozen people injured, four of them children, in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine's northeast and Ukraine targeting Moscow for the second time in t
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
World News // 6 hours ago
Taiwanese president calls for 'proactive measures' against increased Chinese threat
March 14 (UPI) -- Taiwan must implement "proactive measures" to thwart China's use of its democracy against it, said President Lai Ching-te amid increased efforts by Beijing to undermine the sovereignty of the self-government island.
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
March 14 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia said he agrees in essence to a 30-day U.S.-backed cease-fire in his war in Ukraine, while voicing concerns over what he described as "nuances" as he seeks concessions from Kyiv.
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
March 13 (UPI) -- Iran is operating a ghost fleet to sell oil to China in violation of existing sanctions, which U.S. officials seek to stop with the help of new sanctions.
Pakistan prime minister meets with 300 freed train hostages and rescue troops
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan prime minister meets with 300 freed train hostages and rescue troops
March 13 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to Balochistan province Thursday to meet with 300 survivors and the troops who rescued them after a Baloch Liberation Army train attack that began Tuesday.
Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked the twelfth year of his pontificate Thursday while still recovering from lung infection.
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
March 13 (UPI) -- A new report by the U.N. accuses Israel of the increasing use of sexual violence against Palestinians and genocidal acts through the deliberate destruction of their sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
World News // 1 day ago
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
March 13 (UPI) -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Naples Italy area at 1:25 a.m. local time Thursday, causing some building and car damage but no reported deaths. The quake hit in Campi Flegrei volcano basin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
U.S. officials act to block illicit Iranian oil trade with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement