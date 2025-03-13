Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital

Pope Francis delivers Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day 2024 at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Francis marked his twelfth year as Pope Thursday from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked the 12th year of his pontificate Thursday while still recovering from lung infection. The anniversary is a public holiday at the Vatican but no events were planned to celebrate the occasion. Advertisement

Francis' condition was described as "stationary" Wednesday as the Vatican said he had been improving.

In a press release, the Vatican recalled his involvement in several events during the past year, in which he turned 88.

Before being hospitalized for his illness, the Pope recited the Angelus or Regina Coeli 45 times, held 32 general audiences, presided over 30 masses and held close to 230 meetings. He also oversaw his 10th Consistory, during which 21 new cardinals were created from countries including Algeria, Chile, Iran, Japan and the Philippines.

Francis also visited Italian cities Venice, Verona, and Trieste, as well as the countries of Belgium and Luxembourg, Belgium, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore before making a trip to the French island of Corsica in December.

His year also included leading the final session of the Synod on Synodality in October, which finished the three-year process "to engage all corners of the Church in discussions on listening and participation," the Vatican statement reported.

He also opened the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve to begin the Jubilee of Hope, then opened another Holy Door at the Rebibbia New Complex Prison in Rome two days later to symbolically extend the Jubilee "into areas of life most in need of reconciliation."

However, it was in February when he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bronchitis, where he continues to recover from what has become bilateral pneumonia, or pneumonia affecting both lungs. Despite his illness, the Pope was able to send an audio message last week to thank those who have been praying for him in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, in which he said "I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

The Vatican reported Wednesday that Francis has been receiving "high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night," but was still able to follow "the spiritual exercises taking place at the Vatican."