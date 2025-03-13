Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2025 / 6:44 AM / Updated at 6:55 AM

Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' economic pain if it doesn't sign cease-fire

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that Russia would face severe consequences of a financial nature from the United States if it refused to cooperate on a cease-fire with Ukraine. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that Russia would face severe consequences of a financial nature from the United States if it refused to cooperate on a cease-fire with Ukraine. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of "devastating" economic consequences if it did not sign a cease-fire deal his administration has agreed to with Ukraine but stressed he hoped it wouldn't be necessary to exert that type of pressure.

"There are things that you could do that wouldn't be pleasant, in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday as he met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Advertisement

"In a financial sense, yeah we could do things very bad for Russia, it would be devastating for Russia."

Trump reiterated his preference for persuasion over coercion on the 30-day cease-fire negotiated with Ukraine by U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, saying he and his team were "getting close to maybe getting something done."

Related

"We had a great success yesterday. We have a full cease-fire when, if, it kicks in, but it's up to Russia now," he added.

Advertisement

While Ukraine has agreed to the truce, which would suspend conflict with the frontlines as they stand, the reaction from Moscow has been cool, claiming it was being left out of the loop.

"Nobody is talking to us. They keep saying, 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,' but they do everything about Russia without Russia," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had spoken on the phone with his Russian counterpart Wednesday and that Trump's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, was headed to Moscow.

"We urge the Russians to sign on to this plan. This is the closest we have been to peace in this war. We are at the 10th-yard line and the president expects the Russians to help us run this into the end zone."

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported in the last few minutes that Witkoff's plane had arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport from Doha, touching down at around 11:40 a.m. local time.

After the U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah concluded, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration's next step would be to "bring the deal to [Russia] directly."

Advertisement

"If their response is yes, then we know we've made real progress and there's a real chance at peace. If their response is no, it would be highly unfortunate and it would make their intentions clear," said Rubio.

Latest Headlines

South Korean air force pilots charged with criminal negligence over accidental bombing
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korean air force pilots charged with criminal negligence over accidental bombing
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea's military on Thursday charged two air force pilots with criminal negligence over an accidental bombing of a village near the DMZ last week that injured 43 and damaged dozens of buildings, citing pilot error.
In show of support and confidence, Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk
World News // 3 hours ago
In show of support and confidence, Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk
March 13 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia made a surprise visit late Wednesday to western Kursk and called for troops to rapidly expel occupying Ukrainian forces as U.S. officials head to Moscow.
Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on nearly $30B in U.S. goods
World News // 16 hours ago
Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on nearly $30B in U.S. goods
March 12 (UPI) -- Canadian officials on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on $29.8 billion of U.S.-produced goods after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum sold in the United States.
U.S. sanctions Swedish gang for attempting to attack Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Swedish gang for attempting to attack Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran
March 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Wednesday sanctioned Swedish gang the Foxtrot Network and its fugitive leader Rawa Majid for attempting an attack on Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran in January 2024.
Starlink inks Internet deal with India's two biggest telecomms providers
World News // 19 hours ago
Starlink inks Internet deal with India's two biggest telecomms providers
March 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX signed separate deals with India's two largest wireless companies to expand Internet service using Musk's Starlink broadband company.
190 freed from attacked Pakistan train, roughly 130 still held hostage
World News // 20 hours ago
190 freed from attacked Pakistan train, roughly 130 still held hostage
March 12 (UPI) -- Pakistan freed 190 hijacked train passengers held hostage Wednesday as the battle to free remaining hostages held by the militant group Baloch Liberation Army continued.
Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges
World News // 21 hours ago
Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges
March 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, sentenced former president Mikheil Saakashvili to nine years in prison after being convicted of embezzling millions of dollars of public funds to cover personal expenses.
Google, Amazon, Meta join back tripling of global nuclear power by 2050
World News // 22 hours ago
Google, Amazon, Meta join back tripling of global nuclear power by 2050
March 12 (UPI) -- A coalition of the world's biggest companies and largest energy users signed a pledge Wednesday in Houston to support a tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050.
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to try to get him to agree to a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
World News // 1 day ago
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement