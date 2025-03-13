In show of support and confidence, Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk

1 of 2 | Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit late Wednesday to a command post in Kursk where Kremlin forces are battling Ukrainian troops. Photo courtesy of Kremlin/ Website

March 13 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia made a surprise visit late Wednesday to western Kursk and called for troops to rapidly expel occupying Ukrainian forces as U.S. officials head to Moscow in hopes the Kremlin leader will agree to a 30-day cease-fire deal. Putin, donning military fatigues, spoke with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Kremlin's top military officer, at a command post in Kursk where Kremlin forces have been battling a Ukrainian incursion since August. Advertisement

In a show of support and a display of confidence, Putin said they "need to think about the future" and called for his top military officials to consider "creating a security zone along the state border," according to a transcript of the meeting from the Kremlin.

"This is something that also needs to be thought through," he said.

"I am counting on the fact that all combat missions assigned to our units will undoubtedly be fulfilled, and that the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely cleared of the enemy."

Kyiv launched its incursion in August as a gambit to gain potential leverage to try to negotiate the return of Ukrainian land currently under Russian control. The Kremlin occupies about 20% of Ukraine, including its eastern territories taken since Putin's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Following a strong, surprise advance in the Kursk region by Ukraine, Russia has been clawing back territory with the aid of thousands of North Korean troops.

Sudzha, a town located 6 miles from the Ukrainian border, which was taken early by Ukraine in its incursions, has recently been recaptured by Russian forces, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Gerasimov told Putin that more than 424 square miles -- roughly 86% of the land seized by Ukraine -- has been "liberated." He said 430 Ukrainians have been taken prisoner.

Putin told the commander that they should be viewed as terrorists, as opposed to prisoners of war.

"This is how their actions are classified by the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia," he said.

"We must, first and foremost, regard these individuals as terrorists."

Putin's visit to Kursk -- and Kremlin advances there -- coincide with the United States ramping up efforts to secure a cease-fire to the three-year-old war.

Ukraine said Tuesday it had accepted a 30-day cease-fire deal proposed by the United States, and Trump administraiton officials have said they will take it to Putin this week.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that "it's up to Russia now."

"People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a cease-fire from Russia," he said.