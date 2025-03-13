Trending
March 13, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Pakistan prime minister meets with 300 freed train hostages and rescue troops

By Doug Cunningham
epa11960478 People attend a funeral of the Railway police officers, victims of the train hijacking in Sibi, in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 13 March 2025, after suspected militants attacked the Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, on 12 March. EPA-EFE/SAMI KHAN
epa11960478 People attend a funeral of the Railway police officers, victims of the train hijacking in Sibi, in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 13 March 2025, after suspected militants attacked the Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, on 12 March. EPA-EFE/SAMI KHAN

March 13 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to Balochistan province Thursday to meet with 300 survivors and the troops who rescued them after a Baloch Liberation Army train attack that began Tuesday.

During the BLA attack and survivor rescue 21 civilians and four Pakistani soldiers were killed. Thirty-three BLA fighters were killed as troops rescued train passengers who had been taken hostage.

According to a Pakistan military statement "confirmed intelligence" indicated the train attack was "orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident."

Pakistan's Army said there were about 440 passengers on the attacked train and at least 100 of them were security forces.

Security officials believe that some of the BLA gunmen may have escaped from the train into the surrounding mountains taking some of the train passengers with them.

The Pakistani military is searching for passengers who might have escaped and/or were taken from the train by the attackers.

The BLA blew up the train tracks and attacked as the train entered a tunnel Tuesday, according to Pakistan authorities.

But a railway police officer onboard the train when it was attacked contradicted that account.

He told the BBC the train was in an open area and not in the tunnel when it was hit by the BLA.

That officer described fighting together with other officers against the BLA until their ammunition ran out.

"They [the BLA] were moving in front of us on the mountain and they were much more numerous than us, in the hundreds," the officer said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The passengers became hostages as the BLA threatened to kill them while demanding that Pakistan release people the BLA called political prisoners and activists.

Pakistan's military freed 190 of the hostages Wednesday.

The BLA is considered a terrorist group by Pakistan. It is using armed struggle to fight for Balochistan independence.

Hundreds of Pakistani troops and some helicopters were used in the battle to free the hostages. The train hijacking and rescue operation lasted for over 30 hours.

Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis marks 12 years of pontificate; remains recovering in hospital
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked the twelfth year of his pontificate Thursday while still recovering from lung infection.
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. investigation accuses Israel of mass sexual violence, genocidal acts against Palestinians
March 13 (UPI) -- A new report by the U.N. accuses Israel of the increasing use of sexual violence against Palestinians and genocidal acts through the deliberate destruction of their sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
World News // 3 hours ago
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
March 13 (UPI) -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Naples Italy area at 1:25 a.m. local time Thursday, causing some building and car damage but no reported deaths. The quake hit in Campi Flegrei volcano basin.
Belgian authorities raid Huawei offices, lobbyists homes in corruption investigation
World News // 3 hours ago
Belgian authorities raid Huawei offices, lobbyists homes in corruption investigation
March 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Belgium searched the Brussels offices of Chinese tech company Huawei Thursday as part of a corruption probe.
Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' economic pain if it doesn't sign cease-fire
World News // 5 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' economic pain if it doesn't sign cease-fire
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of "devastating" economic consequences if it did not sign onto a cease-fire deal his administration has agreed with Ukraine, but stressed he hoped it wouldn't be necessary.
South Korean air force pilots charged with criminal negligence over accidental bombing
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean air force pilots charged with criminal negligence over accidental bombing
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea's military on Thursday charged two air force pilots with criminal negligence over an accidental bombing of a village near the DMZ last week that injured 43 and damaged dozens of buildings, citing pilot error.
In show of support and confidence, Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk
World News // 7 hours ago
In show of support and confidence, Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk
March 13 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia made a surprise visit late Wednesday to western Kursk and called for troops to rapidly expel occupying Ukrainian forces as U.S. officials head to Moscow.
Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on nearly $30B in U.S. goods
World News // 20 hours ago
Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on nearly $30B in U.S. goods
March 12 (UPI) -- Canadian officials on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on $29.8 billion of U.S.-produced goods after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum sold in the United States.
U.S. sanctions Swedish gang for attempting to attack Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Swedish gang for attempting to attack Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran
March 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Wednesday sanctioned Swedish gang the Foxtrot Network and its fugitive leader Rawa Majid for attempting an attack on Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran in January 2024.
Starlink inks Internet deal with India's two biggest telecomms providers
World News // 1 day ago
Starlink inks Internet deal with India's two biggest telecomms providers
March 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX signed separate deals with India's two largest wireless companies to expand Internet service using Musk's Starlink broadband company.
