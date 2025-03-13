Trending
World News
March 13, 2025 / 9:01 AM

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported

By Doug Cunningham
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Naples Italy area at 1:25 a.m. local time Thursday, causing some building and car damage but no reported deaths. The quake happened at the Campi Flegrei volcano basin and was felt across Naples. Parked cars damaged by debris seen in Bagnoli, outskirts of Naples, Italy, Thursday. Photo by Ciro Fusco/EPA-EFE
March 13 (UPI) -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Naples Italy area at 1:25 a.m. local time Thursday, causing some building and car damage but no reported deaths.

The quake was centered at the Campi Flegrei volcano basin and was felt across Naples.

Power was disrupted in some sections of the Naples metro area.

One person was rescued from the rubble by Bagnoli firefighters but was not seriously injured.

The area has been hit by several earthquakes during the past year and has been affected by ground lift called bradyseism.

"What happened last night is not unexpected: there is a further intensification of the bradyseismic crisis compared to 2023, but there is no evidence of shallow magma, which would be a typical sign of an (upcoming) eruption," The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology's Francesca Bianco told Italy's ANSA news agency.

The quake rattled neighborhoods, driving many people from their homes as they spent the remainder of the night on the streets and in their cars.

Buildings and vehicles were damaged by the quake as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni monitored the situation.

Bacoli Mayor Josi Gerardo Della Ragione said despite not causing any damage to his city, residents had a difficult night.

Naples is located on the Campi Flegrei volcanic basin. The basin was believed to have been created following a volcanic eruption tens of thousands of years ago.

Some schools in the quake-affected area were closed Thursday as building stability assessments were done to make sure they are safe.

As many as half a dozen aftershocks followed the quake.

