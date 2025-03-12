Amid Trump's threats of annexation, Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections

People carry an election campaign poster of the Demokraatit Party and its leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, (C) in front of the Godthaabshallen stadium and voting station during the parliamentary election, in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday. Photo by Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island on the grounds of national security. According to official results, Demokraatit won with a little more than 8,500 votes, securing 29.9% of ballots cast in a region with some 41,000 registered voters. Advertisement

The ruling coalition government of Inuit Ataqatigiit and Siumut secured 21.4% and 14.7%, respectively.

"We respect the election results and the wishes of the people," Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede said in a statement. "The work in the new parliamentary term begins now, and we look forward to hearing what proposals the parties have in the negotiations -- We will work hard!"

The election was held against the backdrop of annexcation threats coming from the White House.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly mentioned making the resource-rich Greenland part of the United States, stating that Washington requires it for both national and international security.

Last week before a joint session of Congress, Trump said, "One way or the other, we're going to get" Greenland.

Advertisement

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it," he said. "But we need it, really, for international world security. And I think we're going to get it."

In reference to the elections, Trump remarked that they "strongly support" its residents' right to determine their future.

"And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," he said.