Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2025 / 5:41 AM

Amid Trump's threats of annexation, Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections

By Darryl Coote
People carry an election campaign poster of the Demokraatit Party and its leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, (C) in front of the Godthaabshallen stadium and voting station during the parliamentary election, in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday. Photo by Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE
People carry an election campaign poster of the Demokraatit Party and its leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, (C) in front of the Godthaabshallen stadium and voting station during the parliamentary election, in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday. Photo by Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island on the grounds of national security.

According to official results, Demokraatit won with a little more than 8,500 votes, securing 29.9% of ballots cast in a region with some 41,000 registered voters.

Advertisement

The ruling coalition government of Inuit Ataqatigiit and Siumut secured 21.4% and 14.7%, respectively.

"We respect the election results and the wishes of the people," Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede said in a statement. "The work in the new parliamentary term begins now, and we look forward to hearing what proposals the parties have in the negotiations -- We will work hard!"

Related

The election was held against the backdrop of annexcation threats coming from the White House.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly mentioned making the resource-rich Greenland part of the United States, stating that Washington requires it for both national and international security.

Last week before a joint session of Congress, Trump said, "One way or the other, we're going to get" Greenland.

Advertisement

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it," he said. "But we need it, really, for international world security. And I think we're going to get it."

In reference to the elections, Trump remarked that they "strongly support" its residents' right to determine their future.

"And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," he said.

Latest Headlines

North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
World News // 18 minutes ago
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned an ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise Wednesday, saying another incident like Seoul's recent accidental bombing of its own village near the DMZ could lead to "a new armed conflict."
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
World News // 3 hours ago
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
March 12 (UPI) -- British authorities have arrested the captain of a cargo ship as they investigate the cause of a fatal crash between the vessel and an oil tanker shipping jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea.
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
World News // 5 hours ago
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
March 12 (UPI) -- Syria's interim government said it has reached a landmark agreement to integrate Kurdish-led forces into state institutions as it continues to try to unify the country following years of civil war.
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
World News // 7 hours ago
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
World News // 13 hours ago
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 11 (UPI) -- Syria's fragile transition from decades of Assad family brutal rule has been greatly shaken with an outburst of sectarian retribution and killings, posing a serious challenge to the new leadership led by Ahmad Sharaa.
Global sea ice reaches new record low
World News // 15 hours ago
Global sea ice reaches new record low
Global sea ice reached a new record low in February, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
March 11 (UPI) -- Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto met with American officials Monday in hopes that exemptions from new tariffs that President Donald Trump plans to levy against some of his nation's imports but has not been assured that
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
World News // 19 hours ago
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
March 11 (UPI) -- U.K. Member of Parliament Mike Kane said Tuesday that a sailor from the cargo vessel Solong is believed dead following a crash between that ship and an oil tanker carrying jet fuel for the United States military.
Particulate matter levels in air exceed WHO limits in majority of world's big cities
World News // 20 hours ago
Particulate matter levels in air exceed WHO limits in majority of world's big cities
March 11 (UPI) -- Fewer than one in five global cities met World Health Organization air pollution standards in 2024 with Central and South Asia accounting for the nine most polluted metropolitan areas on Earth, six of which were in India
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
World News // 22 hours ago
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
March 11 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least two people in Moscow were killed and 18 injured, including three children, after Ukraine attacked western Russia with hundreds of drones hours before U.S.-Ukraine talks got underway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
DOGE ordered to eventually honor Freedom of Information Act requests
DOGE ordered to eventually honor Freedom of Information Act requests
Marco Rubio: Ukraine's 'only way' to end war is through concessions
Marco Rubio: Ukraine's 'only way' to end war is through concessions
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement