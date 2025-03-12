Trending
March 12, 2025 / 3:55 PM

Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on nearly $30B in U.S. goods

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House on Wednesday but held off on doubling tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel after an initial 25% tariff took effect on the same day. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House on Wednesday but held off on doubling tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel after an initial 25% tariff took effect on the same day. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Canadian officials on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on $29.8 billion of U.S.-produced goods after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum sold in the United States.

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc called the steel and aluminum tariffs "unjustified and unjustifiable" and accused the Trump administration of "disruption and disorder" of the trade between the United States and Canada, the CBC reported.

"We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted," LeBlanc told media during a Wednesday news conference.

The U.S.-produced goods affected by the 25% retaliatory tariffs include steel, aluminum, computers, sports equipment and some cast iron products.

The retaliatory tariffs announced by LeBlanc are in addition to tariffs already levied on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, raising the total amount affected to nearly $60 billion.

The Canadian government has withheld tariffs on another $100 billion in U.S.-produced goods amid trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would not double the 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would not impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exported to Michigan, New York and Minnesota from the Canadian province.

The 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum took effect on Wednesday and gives Trump leverage for renegotiating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trump has accused Canada of being "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world."

Canadian New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh called Trump an "economic arsonist" who is attempting to "burn down our house" and is "doing the same to the American economy," the Toronto Star reported.

"Thousands of Canadian jobs are at stake and workers are worried about whether they'll be able to keep putting food on the table,"Singh said.

Singh also accused Canadian Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney of not doing enough to protect Canadian workers by requiring Canadian federal projects to use only steel produced in Canada.

"Cuts for workers and tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy will not help workers," Singh said.

