Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Google, Amazon, Meta join back tripling of global nuclear power by 2050

By Doug Cunningham
A coalition of the world's biggest corporate energy users signed a pledge Wednesday in Houston to support a tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050. File photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE
A coalition of the world's biggest corporate energy users signed a pledge Wednesday in Houston to support a tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050. File photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- A coalition of the world's biggest corporate energy users signed a pledge Wednesday in Houston to support a tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

Founding signatories include tech giants Google, Amazon and Meta as well as Occidental, Dow, Allseas and OSGE.

Advertisement

The World Nuclear Association brought the companies together to make the pledge to support the nuclear energy goal.

It marks the first time companies outside the nuclear sector have come together across industries to push for concerted, robust nuclear power expansion to meet future global energy demand.

Related

The pledge initiative was led by Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of the World Nuclear Association.

"The unprecedented support announced today by some of the world's most influential companies to at least triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 sends a clear signal to accelerate policy, finance and regulatory changes that enable the rapid expansion of nuclear power," he said.

"Google will continue to work alongside our partners to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear technologies that can provide the around-the-clock clean energy necessary to meet growing electricity demand around the world," Google's Lucia Tian said.

Advertisement

Anti-nuclear power organizations like environmental activist group Greenpeace oppose the expansion of nuclear power, advocating sustainable solar and wind power instead.

"Nuclear reactors are inherently unsafe. Meltdowns like the ones in Fukushima or Chernobyl released enormous amounts of radiation into the surrounding communities, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate. Many of them may never come back. If the industry's current track record is any indication, we can expect a major meltdown about once per decade," Greenpeace said in a statement.

Greenpeace asserted that nuclear plants are not only more dangerous but are more expensive and take longer to build when what the world needs are fast, affordable and environmentally sustainable solutions.

"As global economies expand, the need for a reliable, clean, and resilient energy supply is paramount. Nuclear energy, with its ability to provide continuous power, can help meet this rising demand," Meta's Urvi Parekh said.

Amazon Web Services said in October it will invest $500 million in small nuclear reactors to generate electricity needed for expanding tech services, including artificial intelligence. It's part of Amazon's zero-carbon emissions effort.

"Accelerating nuclear energy development will be critical to strengthening our nation's security, meeting future energy demands, and addressing climate change. Amazon supports the World Nuclear Association's pledge, and is proud to have invested more than $1 billion over the last year in nuclear energy projects and technologies, which is part of our broader Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040," AWS Head of Americas Energy and Water Brandon Oyer said.

Advertisement

"It will be a lot harder to address environmental concerns while facilitating economic development in the world without the reliable, 24/7 base load power nuclear energy provides," Urenco Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Odeh said in a statement. "This support from large energy users is another sign for governments to enable new nuclear projects so we can accelerate construction and meet the energy needs of both industry and the public."

Latest Headlines

Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges
World News // 9 minutes ago
Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges
March 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, sentenced former president Mikheil Saakashvili to nine years in prison after being convicted of embezzling millions of dollars of public funds to cover personal expenses.
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to try to get him to agree to a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
World News // 4 hours ago
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island.
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
March 12 (UPI) -- The captain of the cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker anchored off the coast of Britian Monday has been arrested.
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned an ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise Wednesday, saying another incident like Seoul's recent accidental bombing of its own village near the DMZ could lead to "a new armed conflict."
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
World News // 7 hours ago
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
March 12 (UPI) -- British authorities have arrested the captain of a cargo ship as they investigate the cause of a fatal crash between the vessel and an oil tanker shipping jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea.
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
World News // 9 hours ago
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
March 12 (UPI) -- Syria's interim government said it has reached a landmark agreement to integrate Kurdish-led forces into state institutions as it continues to try to unify the country following years of civil war.
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
World News // 12 hours ago
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
World News // 17 hours ago
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 11 (UPI) -- Syria's fragile transition from decades of Assad family brutal rule has been greatly shaken with an outburst of sectarian retribution and killings, posing a serious challenge to the new leadership led by Ahmad Sharaa.
Global sea ice reaches new record low
World News // 20 hours ago
Global sea ice reaches new record low
Global sea ice reached a new record low in February, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement