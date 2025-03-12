190 freed from attacked Pakistan train, roughly 130 still held hostage

March 12 (UPI) -- Pakistan freed 190 hijacked train passengers held hostage Wednesday as the battle to free remaining hostages held by the militant group Baloch Liberation Army continued.
Pakistan security officials said Wednesday that 30 of the militants had been killed while roughly 130 hostages were still held by the militants after the BLA attacked the Jaffar Express train and blew up train tracks Tuesday, killing 11 people. Attempts to rescue them have so far been fought off by the militants.