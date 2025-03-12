Trending
March 12, 2025 / 12:03 PM

Starlink inks Internet deal with India's two biggest telecomms providers

By Chris Benson
Starlink, with about 4.6 million subscribers globally as of 2024, will offer its equipment to Jio and Airtel retail outlets along with installation support, which Airtel is also exploring. If approved by government regulators, it would give Elon Musk's broadband company access to 70% of India's millions of mobile users. Photo Provided By Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Starlink, with about 4.6 million subscribers globally as of 2024, will offer its equipment to Jio and Airtel retail outlets along with installation support, which Airtel is also exploring. If approved by government regulators, it would give Elon Musk's broadband company access to 70% of India's millions of mobile users. Photo Provided By Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX signed separate deals with India's two largest wireless companies to expand Internet service using its Starlink broadband company.

"Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio's top priority," Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, wrote Wednesday in a release.

Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, and its rival company Bharti Airtel both claimed this new deal will expand Internet coverage across India, particularly to its vast rural regions.

"This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable Internet," Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman of the New Delhi-based Bharti Airtel Ltd., wrote Tuesday in a separate release.

Starlink, according to Vittal, will "complement and enhance" Airtel's suite of products to "ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers -- wherever they live and work."

The deals are still conditional pending approval by Indian authorities and Starlink obtaining the necessary government approvals to begin operating.

Starlink, with about 4.6 million subscribers globally as of 2024, will offer its equipment to Jio and Airtel retail outlets along with installation support, which Airtel is also exploring.

If approved by government regulators, it would give Starlink access to 70% of India's millions of mobile users.

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Jio, and Sunil Bharti Mittal, who owns Airtel, had come together to oppose SpaceX owner Elon Musk's demands that the satellite spectrum be administratively allocated -- in line with Musk's international standards -- instead calling for it to be auctioned.

However, the government ultimately ruled in favor of allocating the spectrum administratively.

The deal comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited U.S. President Donald Trump last week as they agreed to a framework to deepen their economic, energy and defense relationship as Modi also sought to head off U.S. tariffs.

Musk at the time also met with Modi to discuss additional cooperation on space technology.

India is the world's second-largest Internet market, but more than 670 million of its more than 1 billion citizens have no Internet access, according to a 2024 report by the global trade group GSMA.

190 freed from attacked Pakistan train, roughly 130 still held hostage
World News // 33 minutes ago
March 12 (UPI) -- Pakistan freed 190 hijacked train passengers held hostage Wednesday as the battle to free remaining hostages held by the militant group Baloch Liberation Army continued.
Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges
World News // 1 hour ago
March 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, sentenced former president Mikheil Saakashvili to nine years in prison after being convicted of embezzling millions of dollars of public funds to cover personal expenses.
Google, Amazon, Meta join back tripling of global nuclear power by 2050
World News // 2 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- A coalition of the world's biggest companies and largest energy users signed a pledge Wednesday in Houston to support a tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050.
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to try to get him to agree to a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
World News // 6 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island.
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
World News // 4 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- The captain of the cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker anchored off the coast of Britian Monday has been arrested.
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
World News // 6 hours ago
SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned an ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise Wednesday, saying another incident like Seoul's recent accidental bombing of its own village near the DMZ could lead to "a new armed conflict."
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
World News // 9 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- British authorities have arrested the captain of a cargo ship as they investigate the cause of a fatal crash between the vessel and an oil tanker shipping jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea.
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
World News // 11 hours ago
March 12 (UPI) -- Syria's interim government said it has reached a landmark agreement to integrate Kurdish-led forces into state institutions as it continues to try to unify the country following years of civil war.
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
World News // 13 hours ago
March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
