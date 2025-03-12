Trending
World News
March 12, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Former Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili imprisoned for 9 years on embezzlement charges

By Paul Godfrey
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

March 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Wednesday sentenced the country's former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, to nine years in prison after being convicted of embezzling millions of dollars of public funds for his own use.

The prison term imposed by Tbilisi City Court Judge Badri Kochlamazashvili will run concurrently with a six-year sentence Saakashvili began serving in 2021 for abuse of power.

As the sentence was read out protests erupted among the supporters of the 57-year-old Saakashvili, who served two straight terms as president after coming to power in the so-called Rose Revolution more than two decades ago, alleging it was politically motivated and accusing the judge of being a puppet of the administration of the authoritarian Georgia Dream party.

Special State Guarding Service head, Temur Janashia, who was jointly charged with Saakashvili with misappropriating $3.2 million of public money, was fined $106,000 at the same hearing for a lesser offense of abuse of power.

Both men denied the charges.

The reformist Saakashvili, noted for standing up to Russia, anti-corruption policies, including firing the entire police force, slashing taxes and growing the economy, was arrested during a clandestine visit to Georgia ahead of elections in 2021 eight years after he left the country under a cloud following violent crackdowns on public protests, scandals and allegations of political violence.

Saakashvili is fighting additional ongoing prosecutions, including a charge alleging he crossed the border into Georgia illegally. He returned despite a threat of prison saying he had to come back to "save the country" by helping the opposition United National Movement he founded oust the Georgian Dream party, following 2020 elections UNM claimed were stolen.

European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, refuted Saakashvili's claims of political persecution when it looked at his case last year, backing authorities' handling of the matter and saying it was line with legal standards in Europe.

The populist Georgia Dream party has veered sharply to the right in recent year and turned its back on Europe, with which it had been pursuing closer ties, pivoting toward Russia in the wake of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The European Union suspended a bid by Georgia to join the 27-member country bloc in July due to concerns over a deteriorating human rights situation in the country and a controversial law forcing NGOs and media operating in Georgia that were wholly or partly Western-funded to register as foreign agents.

