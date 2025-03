The U.S. Wednesday sanctioned Swedish gang the Foxtrot Network and its fugitive leader Rawa Majid for attempting an attack on Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran in January 2024. A police officer shown at the scene where a hand grenade was found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2024. File photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned Swedish gang the Foxtrot Network and its fugitive leader Rawa Majid. The Treasury Department alleged the Foxtrot Network is an international drug and weapons trafficking organization that was behind an attack on Israel's Stockholm Embassy for Iran in January 2024 and that Majid has specifically cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security."

"Iran's brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime's attempts to achieve its aims through any means, with no regard for the cost to communities across Europe," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Swedish authorities said at the time they classified the January attack as a terrorist crime after finding what they described as a "dangerous object" at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.

"The hatred against Israel is frightening. Violent extremism must be stopped," Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebb Nusch said on social media after the object was found.

In 2023 Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson blamed "failed integration" for an increase in gang violence in the country.

Reports in 2023 said the increased gang violence stemmed from the Foxtrot Network gang splitting into rival factions.



According to the Treasury Department the Foxtrot Network is one of the most prominent drug trafficking organizations in Sweden with a presence in other European countries.

Treasury said the gang traffics arms "and is one of the main contributors to rising violence in Sweden."

Iran, Treasury said, "has increasingly leveraged criminal networks as proxies to pursue its aims."