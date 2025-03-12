Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2025 / 7:44 AM

Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast

By Ian Stark
An aerial view as smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the British coast Tuesday. The ship's captain has been arrested. Photo by Dan Kitwood/EPA-EFE
An aerial view as smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the British coast Tuesday. The ship's captain has been arrested. Photo by Dan Kitwood/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- The captain of the cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker anchored off the coast of Britian Monday has been arrested.

Territorial police from Humberside reported Wednesday they took the captain of the Solong into custody on charges of gross negligence and manslaughter after the Portuguese-flagged Solong collided with the American-chartered Stena Immaculate tanker in the North Sea off East Yorkshire County, leaving one man missing and presumed dead.

Advertisement

The captain, only identified as a 59-year-old man by authorities, has been reported to be a Russian national.

Aside from the missing sailor, crews of the Solong and Stena Immaculate -- which was anchored while waiting for a berth to open for it at the Port of Killingholme on the River Humber according to Crowley, its Florida-based owners -- have all been accounted for.

Related

The oil tanker was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel for the U.S. military in 16 separate cargo tanks, as the crash ruptured one of the tanks when it was struck and both vessels were set ablaze as a result.

Documents from the Solong's inspection last year by Irish officials reported 10 deficiencies, including that its "emergency steering position communications/compass reading" was "not readable." The inspection also found inadequate alarms, missing fire doors and an insufficient alarm system, while Scottish authorities discovered deficiencies following an inspection in October of 2024.

Advertisement

The amount of jet fuel spilled into the waters surrounding the incident remains unclear, but due to the fire and evaporation, an initial review of the situation indicated that the environmental impact was reportedly reduced. Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness Graham Stuart said he was told by officials that there was no evidence as of yet regarding any oil from the engines of the ships involved leaking into and polluting the nearby water or air.

Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East Mike Kane spoke before the House of Commons Tuesday and said that the fire aboard the Stena Immaculate has gone out, but the Solong continues to burn. He also stated that search and rescue operations for the missing sailor were called off once it was decided the person was likely deceased. The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump says he will pitch Putin on 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to try to get him to agree to a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
World News // 3 hours ago
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
March 12 (UPI) -- Greenland's opposition center-right Demokraatit party won parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid heightened attention on the Danish region as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex the island.
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned an ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise Wednesday, saying another incident like Seoul's recent accidental bombing of its own village near the DMZ could lead to "a new armed conflict."
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
World News // 6 hours ago
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
March 12 (UPI) -- British authorities have arrested the captain of a cargo ship as they investigate the cause of a fatal crash between the vessel and an oil tanker shipping jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea.
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
World News // 8 hours ago
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
March 12 (UPI) -- Syria's interim government said it has reached a landmark agreement to integrate Kurdish-led forces into state institutions as it continues to try to unify the country following years of civil war.
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
World News // 10 hours ago
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
World News // 16 hours ago
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 11 (UPI) -- Syria's fragile transition from decades of Assad family brutal rule has been greatly shaken with an outburst of sectarian retribution and killings, posing a serious challenge to the new leadership led by Ahmad Sharaa.
Global sea ice reaches new record low
World News // 18 hours ago
Global sea ice reaches new record low
Global sea ice reached a new record low in February, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
March 11 (UPI) -- Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto met with American officials Monday in hopes that exemptions from new tariffs that President Donald Trump plans to levy against some of his nation's imports but has not been assured that
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
World News // 22 hours ago
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
March 11 (UPI) -- U.K. Member of Parliament Mike Kane said Tuesday that a sailor from the cargo vessel Solong is believed dead following a crash between that ship and an oil tanker carrying jet fuel for the United States military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
Marco Rubio: Ukraine's 'only way' to end war is through concessions
Marco Rubio: Ukraine's 'only way' to end war is through concessions
DOGE ordered to eventually honor Freedom of Information Act requests
DOGE ordered to eventually honor Freedom of Information Act requests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement