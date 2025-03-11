Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds

1 of 2 | Dead tropical birds after they were recovered from the ocean. The Justice Department announced Monday that four Dominican nationals were sentenced to more than a year in prison for trying to smuggle the birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico into the Dominican Republic. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/Indictment

March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime." Many of the birds -- including white-crowned parrots, golden-capped parakeets and green-cheeked conures -- are internationally protected species. Red-crowned parrots, also found in the defendants' possession, have the highest level of international protection due to their risk of extinction. Advertisement

According to court documents, the four Dominican nationals were traveling with more than 100 tropical birds aboard a boat on May 3. They did not have wildlife export licenses.

As the U.S. Coast Guard approached the boat north of Puerto Rico, they saw the crew throwing wooden cages overboard. The USCG boarded the boat and recovered 113 dead birds from the ocean.

"Defendants were caught in the act of smuggling tropical birds from Puerto Rico, and then drowned them to cover up their crime," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. "Whether it's wildlife or other natural resources or goods, smuggling is illegal."

Franglais Varela De Jesús was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, while Domingo Heureau Altagracia was sentenced to eight months in prison. Waner Balbuena and Juan Gravel Ramírez Cedano were each sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

"This was a unique case for our Coast Guard crews who usually enforce fisheries laws to protect living marine resources in and around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The successful prosecution and sentencing in this case are a testimony to our strong partnerships and collaboration to secure our maritime borders and to deter illicit trafficking that fuels criminal enterprises," said Commander Matthew Romano, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief.

"In this case, endangering the welfare of animals for personal gain was not only cruel -- it was illegal," said U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico.

"I commend the excellent collaboration of the prosecutors and our law enforcement partners who remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our wildlife," Muldrow added. "Because of their hard work, justice was served."