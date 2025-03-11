Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2025 / 10:18 PM

Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds

By Sheri Walsh
Dead tropical birds after they were recovered from the ocean. The Justice Department announced Monday that four Dominican nationals were sentenced to more than a year in prison for trying to smuggle the birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico into the Dominican Republic. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/Indictment
1 of 2 | Dead tropical birds after they were recovered from the ocean. The Justice Department announced Monday that four Dominican nationals were sentenced to more than a year in prison for trying to smuggle the birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico into the Dominican Republic. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/Indictment

March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."

Many of the birds -- including white-crowned parrots, golden-capped parakeets and green-cheeked conures -- are internationally protected species. Red-crowned parrots, also found in the defendants' possession, have the highest level of international protection due to their risk of extinction.

Advertisement

According to court documents, the four Dominican nationals were traveling with more than 100 tropical birds aboard a boat on May 3. They did not have wildlife export licenses.

As the U.S. Coast Guard approached the boat north of Puerto Rico, they saw the crew throwing wooden cages overboard. The USCG boarded the boat and recovered 113 dead birds from the ocean.

Related

"Defendants were caught in the act of smuggling tropical birds from Puerto Rico, and then drowned them to cover up their crime," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. "Whether it's wildlife or other natural resources or goods, smuggling is illegal."

Franglais Varela De Jesús was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, while Domingo Heureau Altagracia was sentenced to eight months in prison. Waner Balbuena and Juan Gravel Ramírez Cedano were each sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

Advertisement

"This was a unique case for our Coast Guard crews who usually enforce fisheries laws to protect living marine resources in and around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The successful prosecution and sentencing in this case are a testimony to our strong partnerships and collaboration to secure our maritime borders and to deter illicit trafficking that fuels criminal enterprises," said Commander Matthew Romano, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief.

"In this case, endangering the welfare of animals for personal gain was not only cruel -- it was illegal," said U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico.

"I commend the excellent collaboration of the prosecutors and our law enforcement partners who remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our wildlife," Muldrow added. "Because of their hard work, justice was served."

Latest Headlines

Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
World News // 5 hours ago
Syria's fragile transition hit by deadly sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 11 (UPI) -- Syria's fragile transition from decades of Assad family brutal rule has been greatly shaken with an outburst of sectarian retribution and killings, posing a serious challenge to the new leadership led by Ahmad Sharaa.
Global sea ice reaches new record low
World News // 7 hours ago
Global sea ice reaches new record low
Global sea ice reached a new record low in February, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs
March 11 (UPI) -- Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto met with American officials Monday in hopes that exemptions from new tariffs that President Donald Trump plans to levy against some of his nation's imports but has not been assured that
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
World News // 11 hours ago
One sailor presumed dead in shipping collision off British coast
March 11 (UPI) -- U.K. Member of Parliament Mike Kane said Tuesday that a sailor from the cargo vessel Solong is believed dead following a crash between that ship and an oil tanker carrying jet fuel for the United States military.
Particulate matter levels in air exceed WHO limits in majority of world's big cities
World News // 12 hours ago
Particulate matter levels in air exceed WHO limits in majority of world's big cities
March 11 (UPI) -- Fewer than one in five global cities met World Health Organization air pollution standards in 2024 with Central and South Asia accounting for the nine most polluted metropolitan areas on Earth, six of which were in India
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
World News // 15 hours ago
Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18
March 11 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least two people in Moscow were killed and 18 injured, including three children, after Ukraine attacked western Russia with hundreds of drones hours before U.S.-Ukraine talks got underway.
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
World News // 22 hours ago
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
March 10 (UPI) -- Former President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was arrested Tuesday morning in Manila on an International Criminal Court warrant for crimes against humanity over his bloody war on drugs.
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
World News // 23 hours ago
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
March 10 (UPI) -- A gondola cabin loaded with passengers at a ski resort in British Columbia crashed to the ground Monday, shortly after heading up the hill at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.
Social media platform's outages result of 'massive' cyberattack, Musk says
World News // 1 day ago
Social media platform's outages result of 'massive' cyberattack, Musk says
March 10 (UPI) -- X, the social media app with more than 600 million users, suffered periodic outages on Monday as the result of a "massive cyberattack," Elon Musk, the owner of the private company, said.
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
March 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' doctors on Monday lited a "guarded prognosis" though he will need to remain in the "hospital setting for a period of time" in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement