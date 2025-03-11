Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2025 / 7:07 AM

Largest Ukrainian airborne assault of war on Russia kills at least 2 people, injures 18

By Paul Godfrey
A man photographs the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on his mobile phone on Tuesday in an apartment building in Ramenskoye near Moscow's Zhukovsky International Airport. The attack forced the airport to impose flight restrictions along with the capital's three other main airports -- Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
A man photographs the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on his mobile phone on Tuesday in an apartment building in Ramenskoye near Moscow's Zhukovsky International Airport. The attack forced the airport to impose flight restrictions along with the capital's three other main airports -- Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least two people in Moscow were killed and 18 injured, including three children, after Ukraine attacked western Russia with hundreds of drones hours before high-level talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials on ending the war were due to get underway in Saudi Arabia.

A 38-year-old security guard was killed after a drone struck the parking lot of an agribusiness in Domodedovksy 30 miles south of downtown Moscow and a 50-year-old-man died from his injuries in a hospital in nearby Vidnoye, just outside the Moscow city limits, according to a social media post by Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

Advertisement

Calling it the "largest-ever" drone attack on the Russian capital, damaging residential and other buildings and torching vehicles, Vorobyov claimed air defenses had repelled the airborne assault, downing 91 drones targeting more than a dozen communities across the Moscow region.

He said most of the damage was caused by debris from destroyed drones.

Related

"The drone attack affected 20 people in the Moscow Region, including three kids. Two adults were killed, unfortunately," Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov told the state-run TASS news agency.

Advertisement

Kuznetsov said six others remained hospitalized, including a child, with one person a critical condition and a second listed as "serious."

"The other injured people, including a child, are in fair condition. Twelve people, among them a child, are receiving outpatient care," he added.

Industrial facilities in Leninksy, just south of Moscow, were also hit, including warehouses of the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant and Santechkomplect, a large building and plumbing supplies company.

One man was reported injured in a drone strike in the Lipetsk region, 250 miles north of Kharkiv, Ukraine, in the attacks that saw Ukrainian forces launch 337 UAVs against seven other Russian regions, including Kursk, part of which is occupied by Ukrainian troops, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, Oryol, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the attack saying it should be seen as a warning of the danger to all posed by a barbarous regime created and nurtured by the West.

"This is a signal to the international community, to the collective West, which is collective only on its surface and utterly fragmented in practice, that now it will deal with the unleashed madness of the monster they raised, fed, equipped, provided with weapons without control and showered with money," she told reporters.

Advertisement

Russia launched its own attacks in the other direction overnight using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and more than 70 drones, injuring two people in Kharkiv and Sumy regions and igniting major blazes in the southwestern port city of Odessa after drones struck fuel tanks, a house and a warehouse full of children's toys.

The exchanges came as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due to sit down for talks Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's head of office, Andriy Yermak, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to hammer out a framework for a peace deal and cease-fire they hope will lead to an end to the three-year-long Ukraine-Russia war.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
World News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
March 10 (UPI) -- Former President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was arrested Tuesday morning in Manila on an International Criminal Court warrant for crimes against humanity over his bloody war on drugs.
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
World News // 8 hours ago
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
March 10 (UPI) -- A gondola cabin loaded with passengers at a ski resort in British Columbia crashed to the ground Monday, shortly after heading up the hill at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.
Social media platform's outages result of 'massive' cyberattack, Musk says
World News // 16 hours ago
Social media platform's outages result of 'massive' cyberattack, Musk says
March 10 (UPI) -- X, the social media app with more than 600 million users, suffered periodic outages on Monday as the result of a "massive cyberattack," Elon Musk, the owner of the private company, said.
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 13 hours ago
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
March 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' doctors on Monday lited a "guarded prognosis" though he will need to remain in the "hospital setting for a period of time" in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said.
Officials: Missing 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student likely drowned in Dominican Republic
World News // 1 day ago
Officials: Missing 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student likely drowned in Dominican Republic
March 10 (UPI) -- A missing 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student in the Dominican Republic likely died in the ocean by drowning, authorities announced Monday.
Russia accuses U.K. of spying, expels 2 British diplomats
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia accuses U.K. of spying, expels 2 British diplomats
March 10 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Monday expelled two British diplomats and gave two weeks for them to exit the country over allegations of espionage. Britain said the allegations are "baseless."
36 people brought ashore after North Sea collision between oil tanker, cargo ship
World News // 19 hours ago
36 people brought ashore after North Sea collision between oil tanker, cargo ship
March 10 (UPI) -- A shipping crash taking place off the coast of England Monday has left one person hospitalized and jet fuel spilled into the surrounding waters.
Analysis: Can South Korea become alternative to China for global firms?
World News // 19 hours ago
Analysis: Can South Korea become alternative to China for global firms?
March 10 (UPI) -- Yoo Jang-hee, honorary professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said that South Korea should do something to deal with the militant trade union.
U.S. close to unfreezing intel sharing with Ukraine ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. close to unfreezing intel sharing with Ukraine ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia
March 10 (UPI) -- Ahead of U.S.-Ukraine talks on the war with Russia, the United States expressed confidence Monday that Ukraine was on board with President Donald Trump's demand it move forward toward a peace deal with Russia.
German airport workers launch strike; hundreds of flights canceled
World News // 21 hours ago
German airport workers launch strike; hundreds of flights canceled
March 10 (UPI) -- A strike at Germany's Hamburg Airport has left all outgoing flights cancelled Monday, with more airports likely to soon be affected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement