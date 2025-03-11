Japan fails to secure exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs

March 11 (UPI) -- Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto said he was unable to ensure exemptions from planned U.S. tariffs on Japanese exports.
The tariffs that Muto hoped to avert in meetings with U.S. officials on Monday include a 25% levy on all Japanese steel and aluminum imports scheduled to kick in Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans also included targeting industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as well as a 25% tariff on Japanese cars come April 2. Automobiles make up around 30% of Japan's exports to the U.S., and such a levy could seriously impact the Japanese economy.