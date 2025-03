Rodrigo Duterte, pictured here in December 2019 as president of the Philippines, was arrested Tuesday morning in Manila, the Philippines government said. File Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

March 10 (UPI) -- Former President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was arrested Tuesday morning in Manila on an International Criminal Court warrant for crimes against humanity over his bloody war on drugs. He was arrested at 9:20 a.m. local time after he arrived in Manila from Hong Kong aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX 907, the Philippines government said in a statement. Advertisement

"The former President and his group are in good health and were examined by government doctors to ensure his well-being," the statement said.

This is a developing story.