U.S. close to unfreezing intel sharing with Ukraine ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia

March 10 (UPI) -- Ahead of U.S.-Ukraine talks on the war with Russia, the United States expressed confidence Monday that Ukraine was "ready to move forward" on the White House's push for an early truce with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he was ready to "unfreeze" intelligence sharing if it would help focus minds in Kyiv.
A day before U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz arrived for the negotiations in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, an unnamed State Department official told the BBC the fact the Ukrainians were sending a senior-level delegation was "a good indication to us that they want to sit down and they're ready to move forward."