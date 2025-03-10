Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, won the Liberal Party leadership in a Sunday vote. He will be the next prime minister ahead of federal elections, which are expected to be announced soon. Photo courtesy Liberal Party/ X

March 10 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, was overwhelmingly elected the leader of the Liberal Party and the Great White North's next prime minister on Sunday as the country confronts a trade war with the United States. Carney, 59, was elected to head the left-leaning Liberal Party and will replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January. Advertisement

He is expected to soon call for federal elections, where he will go up against right-leaning Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre -- who has received the endorsement from President Donald Trump's close associate Elon Musk -- and the left-leaning New Democratic Party leader, Jagmeet Singh.

During his victory speech in Ottawa, Carney projected an image of unity within his Liberal Party, which is emerging from a moment of turmoil that preceded the January resignation of the divisive Trudeau as several parliamentarians called for him to step down and the Conservative Party appeared poised to trounce them in federal elections that must be held before Oct. 20.

"This room is strong. This room is Canada strong," he said.

"I pledge to you and all Canadians that I will follow their example," he added, referring to Trudeau and former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. "I will work day and night with one purpose, which is to build a stronger Canada for everyone."

Carney won in a landslide, securing nearly 86% of the vote, according to a statement from the Liberal Party. Chrystia Freeland -- Trudeau's deputy prime minister who resigned in December, prompting calls for her former boss to resign -- finished in a distant second with 8%.

"Tonight, our party made its choice. And while it is not the result I had hoped for, I accept it with an open heart and deep respect for the will of Liberals across Canada," Freeland, who attended Carney's victory speech, said in a statement congratulating Carney on his victory and endorsing him in the upcoming federal election.

"This race brought forward fresh ideas, renewed energy and unity in our party. You have my full support as we forge a new path for the Liberal Party of Canada -- and for our country."

Though only the second prime minister to not hold a seat in Parliament, Carney's resume is extensive, having served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and aiding Britain at the Bank of England through Brexit and the ensuing political and economic crises. He was also the U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

The economist was elected amid a turbulent time between Canada and its largest trading partner, the United States, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for making Canada the 51st state and earlier this month imposed tariffs on its northern neighbor.

Trump's antagonism, however, has fueled nationalism north of the border and has boosted support for the Liberal Party. According to a late February poll from global market research firm Ipsos, the Liberal Party overturned a 26-point deficit in just six weeks to take the lead over the Conservative Party in the federal election -- its first lead in four years.

While several provinces have stripped shelves of U.S. alcohol in response to Trump's tariffs, Canadians have also responded by boycotting all American-made products, including food.

Trump's tariffs -- 25% on Canadian goods and 10% on Canadian energy products -- were imposed Tuesday, with additional tariffs on certain industries set to take effect on Wednesday.

Canada retaliated with its own 25% tariffs on some $30 billion of U.S. imports and intends to impose additional tariffs on $125 billion in American goods if Trump doesn't remove his punitive measures.

The American leader's threats of tariffs and annexation loomed over the Liberal Party election on Sunday, and Carney addressed the issue head on, accusing Trump of seeking to weaken the Canadian economy.

"He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't," Carney said. "I am proud of the response of Canadians who are making their voices heard and their wallets felt. I am grateful for how our provinces are stepping up to the fight because we are united. We are Canada strong."

He added that his government will keep tariffs on the United States until "the Americans show us respect."

"America is not Canada, and Canada never ever will be a part of America in any way shape or form," he said. "We didn't ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. So the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win."

Poilievre, a populist leader, lashed out following the Liberal Party's election on X, stating Ottawa needs "a new Conservative government that will put Canada First."

Singh, on the other hand, congratulated Carney on his victory.

"Canadians are counting on their political leaders to fight for them in these challenging times," he said on X. "To stand up for a Canada where we take care of each other.

"We will disagree on many ideas, priorities and policies -- but we should always stand united in protecting our country from the threat posed by Donald Trump."