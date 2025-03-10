Russia accuses U.K. of spying, expels 2 British diplomats

1 of 2 | A policeman guards the entrance to the British Embassy building in Moscow in September. The Kremlin accused an unidentified 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman of spying in what was the latest move in a tit-for-tat show between the two European powers. File Photo Provided By Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Monday expelled two British diplomats and gave two weeks for them to exit the country over allegations of espionage. Britain said the allegations are "baseless." "Russia has uncovered signs of intelligence and subversive work by these diplomats, threatening the security of the Russian Federation," a statement by Federal Security Service officials read in part.

The Kremlin said an unidentified 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman "will be stripped of their accreditation and must leave Russia within two weeks" after the two were accused of spying in what was the latest move in a tit-for-tat show between the two European powers.

The FSA claimed its counter-intelligence operators "exposed the unreported intelligence presence of the United Kingdom under the cover of the country's embassy in Moscow."

"This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff," a spokesperson for the British Foreign Office stated.

It arrived amid an ongoing diplomatic feud and other allegations by Russian officials that British diplomats were taking part in intelligence gathering and "threatening Russia's security," according to Russian state media.

"It won't distract us from our focus on supporting Ukraine and putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position over the days and weeks ahead," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

Last year in May, the British government announced it expelled, among other actions, what was said to be a Russian spy to counter alleged intelligence activities by Moscow.

Officials at Downing Street said Monday this is "what we have come to expect from President (Vladimir) Putin and his regime" and "the allegations are no doubt baseless."

Meanwhile, three Britain-based Bulgarians were found guilty on Friday in Old Bailey of taking part in a Russian spy ring on an "industrial scale" which put lives and national security at risk, prosecutors noted.