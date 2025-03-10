Users of social media platform X report periodic outages worldwide

Social-media app X, which was formerly known as Twitter and which has more than 600 million users, suffered periodic malfunctions worldwide Monday. The app's operators have not publicly commented what was causing the intermittent problems Monday, nor was there any online comment from the platform's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- X, the social media app with more than 600 million users, suffered periodic malfunctions worldwide Monday. Service had restored to most users after 1 p.m. EDT, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks interruptions in service for sites. As of 1:34 p.m., 3,457 users reported outages. Advertisement

Problems with X, formerly called Twitter until billionaire owner Elon Musk changed the name in May 2024, appeared to start around 6 a.m. EDT when about 23,000 U.S. users reported problems.

The second outage occurred at about 10 a.m. and affected 41,143, when more users were trying to access the site. X started to come back online for many roughly 45 minutes later, according to NBC News and Variety.

The site had another major outage shortly before 1 p.m. that affected 36,064 users.

The biggest outage reports are in major U.S. cities, including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Phoenix, according to tom's guide.

X has not publicly commented what was causing the intermittent problems Monday, nor has there been any online comment from Musk. His page wasn't accessible for users. He has at about 200 million followers.

The last major outage for X was in August 2024, when 66% of users reported experiencing problems with the app, website and server connection.

Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022.

X.com had 611 million monthly users worldwide as of April 2024, according to Statistica.com. X was the 12th most popular social media app, with Facebook No. 1 at 3.07 billion.