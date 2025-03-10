Trending
March 10, 2025 / 5:25 PM

Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment

By Allen Cone
People pray under the statue of John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome on Monday. Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE
March 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' doctors on Monday lited a "guarded prognosis" though he will need to remain in the "hospital setting for a period of time" in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14, originally for bronchitis that worsed into pneumonia and kidney problems.

The pope has had prior respiratory problems and had part of one lung removed while he was a young man in Argentina.

The pontiff has shown improvement in blood tests, clinical findings and a "good response to pharmacological therapy," the Vatican said.

"For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their guarded prognosis," the press office said in an update Monday night. "However, given the complexity of the Pope's clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for a period of time."

Seven days ago, the pope suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency and went back on a ventilator.

He was taken off the breathing machine Tuesday and he no longer has a fever.

On Sunday, the Vatican said his prescribed diet now includes solid foods.

Last week, the Vatican said the pope was getting "high-flow oxygen" via nasal tube, but overnight he is expected to resume noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

He had another "quiet night" in the hospital.

On Monday morning, he was able to follow the Spiritual Exercises via a video link with the Paul VI Hall. He then received the Eucharist and went to the chapel of his private apartment for a moment of prayer.

In the afternoon, he again joined the Curia's Spiritual Exercise via video link. He alternated between prayer and rest throughout the day.

One day after Ash Wednesday, he released a pre-recorded audio message thanking his supporters for their prayers.

This is his longest hospital stay since he became pope in 2013.

