Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2025 / 8:18 AM

At least six killed, 22 injured in Ukraine as Russia keeps up the pressure on civilian targets

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a combined strike by Russian forces on Dobropillya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province overnight Friday that killed at least 11 people and injured more than 30. Russia kept up the pressure on the civilian population over the weekend with more deadly attacks in Donetsk as well as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Photo by Maria Senovilla/EPA-EFE
The aftermath of a combined strike by Russian forces on Dobropillya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province overnight Friday that killed at least 11 people and injured more than 30. Russia kept up the pressure on the civilian population over the weekend with more deadly attacks in Donetsk as well as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Photo by Maria Senovilla/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 22 injured in eastern Ukraine as Russia kept up a wave of bombardment of centers of civilian population with drones, missiles and artillery for a fourth straight day after the United States froze military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Two civilians were killed overnight in Donetsk province amid intense fighting in the frontline city of Pokrovsk with a third person killed in Zoria, 16 miles to the south, Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin wrote in an update on social media Monday.

Advertisement

Filashkin said another six people were injured.

To the north in Kharkiv province, a woman and two men were killed with a third woman injured in a blast from ordnance dropped from a Russian drone on Sunday afternoon.

Related

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in a social media post that the attack occurred in the village of Ivashky on the border with Russia's Belgorod province.

Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 65 and 67, were injured in drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia province, according to Gov. Ivan Federov.

Separately, a woman aged 79 was injured in an artillery strike in which Federov said a house was badly damaged "by a blast wave and debris, and outbuildings and nearby apartments were damaged."

Two women aged 18 and 56 were injured in Dnipro province while authorities in Kherson province reported nine people had been hurt in attacks on more than two dozen communities overnight, including the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian forces launched 176 drones, including Shahed-type attack UAVs, at targets across the east and south of the country overnight but that its air defense systems managed to down 130 of them.

The latest attacks came after at least 25 people were killed and more than 40 were injured in massive airstrikes on eastern and southern Ukraine overnight Friday.

The majority of the fatalities and injuries were in Donetsk province with 11 people killed and 30 injured after two missiles targeting the city of Dobropillya, slammed into eight residential apartment buildings and a shopping center.

The town is 16 miles north of Pokrovsk where Ukrainian forces are battling for control of the city to prevent Russian forces advancing westward into Ukraine's industrial heartlands of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement

At least nine others were killed and 13 injured in drone strikes elsewhere in the province and three people were killed and seven injured by attack drones in neighboring Kharkiv province.

Energy infrastructure targets were also hit in Odessa province in the southwest of the country.

Russia has stepped up its airborne assault on Ukraine's civilians and civilian infrastructure in the days since U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pause on the extensive military assistance and support functions the United States provides to Ukraine for a review.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X that over the past week, Russia had targeted Ukraine with around 1,200 guided aerial bombs, 870 attack drones and more than 80 missiles of various types.

U.S. media reported administration sources at the time freeze was announced as saying that Trump needed to be certain Ukraine was on the same page when it came to their commitment to peace and that the aid being provided was "contributing to a solution" rather than hindering or delaying.

Zelensky was due in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with the country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ahead of the start of negotiations Tuesday in Jeddah between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations on a framework for a peace agreement and cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as U.S.-South Korea joint military drill kicks off
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as U.S.-South Korea joint military drill kicks off
SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Monday afternoon, Seoul's military said, on the first day of a large-scale joint U.S-South Korea military exercise on the Peninsula.
Search underway in Dominican Republic for missing University of Pittsburgh student
World News // 7 hours ago
Search underway in Dominican Republic for missing University of Pittsburgh student
March 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in the United States and the Dominican Republic are searching for a University of Pittsburgh student who has gone missing in the Caribbean country.
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
World News // 9 hours ago
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
March 10 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, was overwhelmingly elected the leader of the Liberal Party and the Great White North's next prime minister on Sunday.
Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty
World News // 15 hours ago
Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty
March 9 (UPI) -- Qatari officials have called on international leaders to bring Israel's nuclear facilities under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
World News // 16 hours ago
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
March 9 (UPI) -- Iran, China and Russia will launch a joint military operation Monday called "Security Belt 2025," designed to promote security and trilateral cooperation in the Indian Ocean.
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
March 9 (UPI) -- Israel will immediately cut off the flow of electricity to Gaza, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered Sunday. Critics blasted the measure as ineffective politicking.
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans.
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
World News // 1 day ago
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement