Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Analysis: Can South Korea become alternative to China for global firms?

By Kim Tae-gyu
Seoul fails to attract multinational companies, which relocate their Asian head office from China. Photo courtesy of Seoul Metropolitan City
Seoul fails to attract multinational companies, which relocate their Asian head office from China. Photo courtesy of Seoul Metropolitan City

March 10 (UPI) -- In March 2024, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea surveyed its 800-plus members to ask the best country to place their Asian-Pacific regional head office.

South Korea ranked No. 2, following only Singapore. Over the past year, however, the East Asian nation failed to draw any significant global corporations looking to leave China amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Advertisement

Given this climate, the Seoul administration is urged to ease overly strict regulations to create a competitive environment and make it more appealing to foreign investors.

"Amid the evolving geopolitical landscape, Korea is emerging as an optimal destination for multinational companies seeking to establish their Asia-Pacific headquarters," AMCHAM Chairman James Kim told UPI.

Related

"Greater regulatory harmonization and improved market access would create a level playing field for both domestic and foreign businesses, making Korea an even more attractive investment destination," he said.

Advertisement

Experts point out that the most problematic regulations are the 52-hour workweek, irregular tax audits, and acts designed to prevent workplace harassment and serious accidents.

For example, the Serious Accidents Punishment Act holds business owners and executives criminally and financially liable for serious workplace accidents, particularly those resulting in death and severe injury.

If a serious accident occurs due to negligence in safety management, the CEO can face imprisonment of up to 30 years along with a maximum fine of $690,000.

It is regarded as one of the strictest corporate safety laws globally. Its broad scope and severe penalties have led to debates about its negative impact on business operations and foreign investment.

"In 2019, our affiliated think tank reviewed 10 laws, including the Fair Trade Act, and found 315 provisions that could subject CEOs to criminal charges," Federation of Korean Industries official You Jung-joo said in a phone interview.

"The situation would not be very different now. The country is required to ease regulations so that foreign businesses and entrepreneurs can select South Korea as their Asian business hub," he said.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry took issue with the 52-hour workweek, which was implemented in 2018. The system limits regular working hours to 40 hours per week, with a maximum of 12 hours of overtime.

Advertisement

Overtime work requires employee consent and companies with more than five employees should comply with the regulation.

"Foreign companies find it quite burdensome to enter the South Korean market due to strict regulations, including the 52-hour workweek. A more flexible system needs to be introduced," said Executive Director Lee Jong-myoung at KCCI's IndustrialInnovation Division.

Yoo Jang-hee, honorary professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said that South Korea should do something to deal with the militant trade union.

"Foreign businesspeople complain that labor unions are way too strong. They hesitate to tap into South Korea due to fears over strikes," Yoo commented. "The problem is that politicians are seemingly trying to protect unionists even more strongly."

Indeed, the main opposition Democratic Party has been pushing for the Yellow Envelope Act, aimed at protecting workers and labor unions. The act was passed in August 2024 only to face a presidential veto.

It prevents employers from filing excessive damage claims against individual workers or union members for losses caused by strikes or labor disputes.

Unionists welcome the law. But the business fears that it could encourage illegal strikes and disrupt business.

Suh Yong-gu, an economics professor from Sookmyung Women's University in Seoul, noted that South Korea should adopt more policies friendly to business.

Advertisement

"In consideration of labor inflexibility, strong regulations, and complicated visa policies, we can conclude that South Korea is not a business-friendly country. That should be changed immediately to draw overseas investors," Suh stated.

"I strongly recommend the government to come up with bold steps like exempting taxes for five years to multinational corporations, which move its Asian head office to South Korea," he said.

Latest Headlines

32 people brought ashore after North Sea collision between oil tanker, cargo ship
World News // 1 hour ago
32 people brought ashore after North Sea collision between oil tanker, cargo ship
March 10 (UPI) -- More than 30 people are reported injured in a shipping crash off the coast of England Monday.
U.S. close to unfreezing intel sharing with Ukraine ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. close to unfreezing intel sharing with Ukraine ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia
March 10 (UPI) -- Ahead of U.S.-Ukraine talks on the war with Russia, the United States expressed confidence Monday that Ukraine was on board with President Donald Trump's demand it move forward toward a peace deal with Russia.
German airport workers launch strike; hundreds of flights canceled
World News // 3 hours ago
German airport workers launch strike; hundreds of flights canceled
March 10 (UPI) -- A strike at Germany's Hamburg Airport has left all outgoing flights cancelled Monday, with more airports likely to soon be affected.
At least six killed, 22 injured in Ukraine as Russia keeps up the pressure on civilian targets
World News // 4 hours ago
At least six killed, 22 injured in Ukraine as Russia keeps up the pressure on civilian targets
March 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 22 injured in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces continued an intense campaign targeting civilian population centers with drones, missiles and artillery for a fourth straight day.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as U.S.-South Korea joint military drill kicks off
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as U.S.-South Korea joint military drill kicks off
SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Monday afternoon, Seoul's military said, on the first day of a large-scale joint U.S-South Korea military exercise on the Peninsula.
Search underway in Dominican Republic for missing University of Pittsburgh student
World News // 10 hours ago
Search underway in Dominican Republic for missing University of Pittsburgh student
March 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in the United States and the Dominican Republic are searching for a University of Pittsburgh student who has gone missing in the Caribbean country.
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
World News // 12 hours ago
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
March 10 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, was overwhelmingly elected the leader of the Liberal Party and the Great White North's next prime minister on Sunday.
Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty
World News // 18 hours ago
Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty
March 9 (UPI) -- Qatari officials have called on international leaders to bring Israel's nuclear facilities under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
World News // 19 hours ago
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
March 9 (UPI) -- Iran, China and Russia will launch a joint military operation Monday called "Security Belt 2025," designed to promote security and trilateral cooperation in the Indian Ocean.
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
March 9 (UPI) -- Israel will immediately cut off the flow of electricity to Gaza, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered Sunday. Critics blasted the measure as ineffective politicking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement