Advertisement
World News
March 9, 2025 / 6:05 PM

Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty

By Mark Moran
Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as a van carrying bodies of the Bibas family, who were killed in captivity inside the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, passes through Sderot, Israel in February. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as a van carrying bodies of the Bibas family, who were killed in captivity inside the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, passes through Sderot, Israel in February. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Qatari officials have called on international leaders to bring Israel's nuclear facilities under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and for Israel to join the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty as a non-nuclear state.

Qatar's Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, Qatar's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations, made the announcement to the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna Saturday.

Advertisement

"His Excellency pointed out that all Middle Eastern countries, except Israel, are parties to the NPT and have effective safeguard agreements with the Agency," a statement from the ministry said.

He said Israel continues its aggressive policies toward Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war, including by intensifying military operations in Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid to refugees and maintaining restrictions on United Nations relief efforts in the region.

Related

The latest spasm of violence between the two parties erupted after Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people.

The resulting violence that has waged for more than 500 days has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the majority of which have been Palestinians, including children.

Advertisement

In addition to the call to bring Israel under the non nuclear treaty, Qatar also called on international monitors to assure that Israel respects and protects the property of the UN and other international organizations, including schools, medical facilities, transportation infrastructure, and water resources, as related personnel.

Israel has not confirmed that it possesses nuclear weapons, but 2024 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute show that the country most likely has at least 90 warheads in its arsenal.

Latest Headlines

China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
World News // 1 hour ago
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
March 9 (UPI) -- Iran, China and Russia will launch a joint military operation Monday called "Security Belt 2025," designed to promote security and trilateral cooperation in the Indian Ocean.
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
March 9 (UPI) -- Israel will immediately cut off the flow of electricity to Gaza, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered Sunday. Critics blasted the measure as ineffective politicking.
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
World News // 20 hours ago
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans.
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
World News // 22 hours ago
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 1 day ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 1 day ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement