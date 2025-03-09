Qatar calls for Israel to come under international nuclear weapons treaty

Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as a van carrying bodies of the Bibas family, who were killed in captivity inside the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, passes through Sderot, Israel in February. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Qatari officials have called on international leaders to bring Israel's nuclear facilities under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and for Israel to join the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty as a non-nuclear state. Qatar's Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, Qatar's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations, made the announcement to the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna Saturday. Advertisement

"His Excellency pointed out that all Middle Eastern countries, except Israel, are parties to the NPT and have effective safeguard agreements with the Agency," a statement from the ministry said.

He said Israel continues its aggressive policies toward Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war, including by intensifying military operations in Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid to refugees and maintaining restrictions on United Nations relief efforts in the region.

The latest spasm of violence between the two parties erupted after Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people.

The resulting violence that has waged for more than 500 days has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the majority of which have been Palestinians, including children.

In addition to the call to bring Israel under the non nuclear treaty, Qatar also called on international monitors to assure that Israel respects and protects the property of the UN and other international organizations, including schools, medical facilities, transportation infrastructure, and water resources, as related personnel.

Israel has not confirmed that it possesses nuclear weapons, but 2024 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute show that the country most likely has at least 90 warheads in its arsenal.