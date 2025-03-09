Advertisement
World News
March 9, 2025 / 2:16 PM / Updated at 2:22 PM

Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says

By Adam Schrader
Eli Cohen, left, is pictured participating in a ceremony for a new office park in August 2019. File photo by Abir Sultan/UPI
Eli Cohen, left, is pictured participating in a ceremony for a new office park in August 2019. File photo by Abir Sultan/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Israel will immediately cut off the flow of electricity to Gaza, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered Sunday.

"I have now signed an order to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip immediately," Cohen said in a post on social media. "Enough with the talk, it's time for action!"

Advertisement

Tania Hary, the executive director of the Gisha Legal Center for the Freedom of Movement human rights nonprofit in Tel Aviv, criticized Israel for its decision.

Hary said that, from the start of the war in October 2023 to late 2024, Israel did not sell or supply electricity to Gaza after damage was caused to powerlines by Hamas rocket fire and Israel's subsequent decision to stop supply.

Related

A line was connected to a water desalination plant in late 2024 but that line will now be cut too, she interpreted.

"Cutting electricity supply used for civilian purposes like desalinating water is not 'using the tools at our disposal' as Minister Cohen says," Hary said.

"It's committing the crimes at Israel's disposal. Israel has obligations to residents of Gaza as occupying power and a party to hostilities."

Advertisement

On the other side of the spectrum, her analysis was echoed by a self-described "Zionist" group called the Democratic Right that is against the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"You will understand what a scam: This is a single power line connected to a wastewater treatment plant, which does not produce drinking water," the Democratic Right posted.

"Electricity on this line has been out of service almost since the beginning of the war, was recently reconnected, and has now been disconnected again."

"It's all crooked politics," the Democratic Right posted. "For Gazans, this line doesn't matter that much. Simply populism at its peak!"

The revelation from Cohen comes amid a tenuous future for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza after the end of the first phase of the negotiated plan. Last week, Israel cut off all humanitarian aid to Palestinians who are still alive in the enclave.

Without such aid, Gaza's generators could also stop functioning while Israel has threatened to cut off access to water next.

And it comes just a couple of months after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that telecommunications services could go dark in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
World News // 17 hours ago
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans.
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 22 hours ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 23 hours ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 1 day ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
World News // 1 day ago
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
March 8 (UPI) -- Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, one day after a court ruled his confinement was illegal and he would stand trial without physical detention.
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More federal employees offered buyouts
More federal employees offered buyouts
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement