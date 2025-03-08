Advertisement
March 8, 2025 / 2:06 PM / Updated at 3:36 PM

Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine

By Mike Heuer
A man looks at the site of a drone attack in Odessa, South Ukraine, that damaged a hangar with agricultural machinery, a service station building, a car dealership, a four-story industrial building and a critical infrastructure object on Saturday. File Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE
A man looks at the site of a drone attack in Odessa, South Ukraine, that damaged a hangar with agricultural machinery, a service station building, a car dealership, a four-story industrial building and a critical infrastructure object on Saturday. File Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.

Two ballistic missiles killed at least 11 when they struck eight residential apartment buildings and a shopping center in Dobropillya, the BBC reported.

"Last night, the Russian Army struck the center of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region with two ballistic missiles," Zelensky said Saturday morning in a post on X.

"After our emergency services arrived at the scene, they launched another strike, deliberately targeting the rescuers," Zelensky said. "This is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic often used by the Russians."

Zelensky said 11 were confirmed dead and more than 30 injured, including five children.

He said eight five-story apartment buildings, an administrative building and a fire truck were damaged.

Russian drones killed at least nine and wounded at least 13 more in additional strikes in the Donetsk region on Friday and Saturday, followed by drone strikes that killed at least three and injured at least seven in Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv Region of Ukraine.

Another drone attack targeted civilian and energy infrastructure targets in Odessa, raising the death toll to 25 with at least 40 injured among all of the Russian air strikes Friday and Saturday.

"Such strikes show that Russia's objectives have not changed," Zelensky said. "Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defenses and increase sanctions against Russia.

"Everything that helps [Russian President Vladimir] Putin finance the war must collapse."

The air strikes occurred a day after the United States ceased sharing military intelligence with Ukraine, including access to satellite surveillance imagery, ABC News reported.

"In accordance with the [Trump] administration's directive on support to Ukraine, NGA has temporarily suspended access to the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery system, or GEGD, which is the primary portal for access to U.S. government-purchased commercial imagery," a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency spokesperson told ABC News Friday in a statement.

Ukraine continues to have access to the Starlink satellite global communications system.

Polish President Donald Trusk called the attacks the consequence of efforts to appease Russia.

"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians," Trusk said Saturday in a post on X. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."

