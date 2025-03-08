Advertisement
March 8, 2025 / 7:03 PM

More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict

By Mike Heuer
Syrian Security Forces detain a suspected former Syrian regime supporter following clashes between government forces and supporters of the former Syrian regime in Latakia, Syria, on Saturday. Photo by Mohamad Daboul/EPA-EFE
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.

Most of those killed, 745, are members of the Alawite religious minority and died in close-range shootings, the U.K.-based Syria Observatory for Human Rights told media.

The shooting victims include many women and children.

Another 125 members of government security forces and 148 pro-Assad militants also were killed in the fighting.

Related

The Alawites are a religious minority group located in the Levant area of Syria along the Mediterranean Coast.

Assad is a member of the Alawism religion, which accepts the five pillars of Islam but interprets them differently than other Muslim religious organizations.

Sunni Islamist militants overthrew the Assad regime in December and made Ahmed al-Sharaa the nation's interim president.

Sharaa also is known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani and leads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces that overthrew Assad.

He also was a member of al-Qaeda and fought in the Iraq War but in recent years has tried distance himself from the terrorist organization, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Sharaa delivered a televised speech on Friday night and ordered government security forces to "ensure no excessive or unjustified responses occur" while pursuing those who are accused of killing security forces members, CNN reported.

The killings mostly have occurred in Latakia, Tartous and Hama and the nearby countryside along Syria's Mediterranean Coast.

Assad is in Russia and has not commented on the deadly fighting in Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the violence and urged both sides to stop fighting in order to protect civilians.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since the so-called Arab Spring of 2011 that began as a peaceful uprising against the Assad regime but since has caused an estimated 300,000 deaths, the United Nations says.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 4 hours ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 5 hours ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 10 hours ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
World News // 8 hours ago
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
March 8 (UPI) -- Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, one day after a court ruled his confinement was illegal and he would stand trial without physical detention.
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
World News // 1 day ago
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 7 (UPI) -- The World Bank issued a new estimate Friday for Lebanon's reconstruction and recovery needs following 14 months of Israel-Hezbollah destructive war, putting it at $11 billion.
Poland to have all men undergo military training
World News // 1 day ago
Poland to have all men undergo military training
March 7 (UPI) -- Citing "geopolitical uncertainty," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday the country is aiming to have all men undergo some manner of military training.
