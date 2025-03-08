Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2025 / 8:49 PM

Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland

By Mike Heuer
A building at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, is sprayed with red paint after pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized it early Saturday morning. Photo by Milo Chandler/Palestine Action
A building at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, is sprayed with red paint after pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized it early Saturday morning. Photo by Milo Chandler/Palestine Action

March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans.

Vandals sprayed red paint and graffiti on buildings and other structures on and near the golf course, dug dozens of holes on one fairways and painted "Gaza Is Not 4 Sale" on another, the BBC and Newsweek reported.

Advertisement

Police Scotland launched a criminal investigation of the vandalism, for which an anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian organization has claimed responsibility.

Palestine Action officials took responsibility for the vandalism on Saturday and referenced it with photos and drone video footage posted on its website.

Related

"Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property,he should know that his own property is within reach," Palestine Action said Saturday in a post on X.

Palestine Action is a U.K.-based anti-Israel organization that was created in July 2020 and became active in 2021.

Its primary mission being to disrupt the production of Israeli arms by Elbit Systems in the United Kingdom and the United States, according to Influence Watch.

Advertisement

Palestine Action has a U.S.-based wing called Unity of Fields, which has an account on X and is a self-described "anti-imperialist propaganda front for the international popular cradle of resistance."

Unity of Fields formerly was named Palestine Action U.S. and is supported by former Cox Enterprises heir James "Fergie" Chambers, who has said he pays the legal costs arising from the organization's actions in the United States and elsewhere.

Chambers, 40, is a self-described communist who says, "Israel does not have the right to exist," Los Angeles Magazine reported in 2023.

He also opposes the United States and is a U.S. citizen whose family is among the nation's wealthiest.

"I chant death to America every day," Los Angeles Magazine quoted Chambers saying during a 2023 interview. "Imperialism is the death of humanity."

Chambers is an estranged member of the Cox family and the founder and general secretary of a Marxist-Leninist organization called "Berkshire Communists" that is based in Massachusetts, The Free Press reported on Dec. 4, 2023.

Latest Headlines

More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
World News // 2 hours ago
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 5 hours ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 6 hours ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 11 hours ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
World News // 10 hours ago
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
March 8 (UPI) -- Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, one day after a court ruled his confinement was illegal and he would stand trial without physical detention.
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
World News // 1 day ago
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 7 (UPI) -- The World Bank issued a new estimate Friday for Lebanon's reconstruction and recovery needs following 14 months of Israel-Hezbollah destructive war, putting it at $11 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More federal employees offered buyouts
More federal employees offered buyouts
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement