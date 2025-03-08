Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland

A building at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, is sprayed with red paint after pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized it early Saturday morning. Photo by Milo Chandler/Palestine Action

March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans. Vandals sprayed red paint and graffiti on buildings and other structures on and near the golf course, dug dozens of holes on one fairways and painted "Gaza Is Not 4 Sale" on another, the BBC and Newsweek reported. Advertisement

Police Scotland launched a criminal investigation of the vandalism, for which an anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian organization has claimed responsibility.

Palestine Action officials took responsibility for the vandalism on Saturday and referenced it with photos and drone video footage posted on its website.

"Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property,he should know that his own property is within reach," Palestine Action said Saturday in a post on X.

Palestine Action is a U.K.-based anti-Israel organization that was created in July 2020 and became active in 2021.

Its primary mission being to disrupt the production of Israeli arms by Elbit Systems in the United Kingdom and the United States, according to Influence Watch.

Palestine Action has a U.S.-based wing called Unity of Fields, which has an account on X and is a self-described "anti-imperialist propaganda front for the international popular cradle of resistance."

Unity of Fields formerly was named Palestine Action U.S. and is supported by former Cox Enterprises heir James "Fergie" Chambers, who has said he pays the legal costs arising from the organization's actions in the United States and elsewhere.

Chambers, 40, is a self-described communist who says, "Israel does not have the right to exist," Los Angeles Magazine reported in 2023.

He also opposes the United States and is a U.S. citizen whose family is among the nation's wealthiest.

"I chant death to America every day," Los Angeles Magazine quoted Chambers saying during a 2023 interview. "Imperialism is the death of humanity."

Chambers is an estranged member of the Cox family and the founder and general secretary of a Marxist-Leninist organization called "Berkshire Communists" that is based in Massachusetts, The Free Press reported on Dec. 4, 2023.