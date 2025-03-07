Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2025 / 5:45 PM / Updated at 3:31 PM

U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day

By Mark Moran
World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.

The event is observed worldwide on Saturday.

Advertisement

"This year's theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind," a release from the United Nations said. "Central to this vision is empowering the next generation -- youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls -- as catalysts for lasting change."

International Women's Day bills itself as being inclusive for all and calls on participants to make a difference for females worldwide.

Related

Women called for equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice and decision-making jobs during demonstrations worldwide, stretching from the United States to Tokyo to Mexico, a country celebrating its first female president, Claudia Scheinbaum.

International Women's Day has its origins in the early 20th century with the American Socialist Party in 1909, but it gained stature the following year when a German feminist urged a global commemoration during an international conference of socialist women held in 1910 in Copenhagen.

Advertisement

It gained even more traction when women protested the armed conflict in World War I from 1914 to 1918. The United Nations began commemorating it as an official event in 1975.

International Women's Day is observed on March 8, traced to a massive women's protest in 1917 that eventually led to Russia's withdrawal from the war.

"The authorities weren't able to stop them, and then, once the men saw that the women were out on the streets, all of the workers started coming and joining the women," said Kristen Ghodsee, professor and chair of Russian and East European studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

The event has taken on increasing prominence and become in recent years with high high-profile protests in the Middle East and an attempt by Turkey to ban demonstrations in 2023. Marchers in Istanbul withstood tear gas attacks, arrests and other strong arm measures by street police to shut down the event.

A girl or woman is killed every 10 minutes by a family member or friend, according to UN data.

United Nations celebrates International Women's Day

World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on March 7, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 52 minutes ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
World News // 4 hours ago
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
March 8 (UPI) -- Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, one day after a court ruled his confinement was illegal and he would stand trial without physical detention.
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
World News // 1 day ago
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 7 (UPI) -- The World Bank issued a new estimate Friday for Lebanon's reconstruction and recovery needs following 14 months of Israel-Hezbollah destructive war, putting it at $11 billion.
Poland to have all men undergo military training
World News // 1 day ago
Poland to have all men undergo military training
March 7 (UPI) -- Citing "geopolitical uncertainty," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday the country is aiming to have all men undergo some manner of military training.
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
World News // 1 day ago
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
March 7 (UPI) -- The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday.
At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
World News // 1 day ago
At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
March 7 (UPI) -- At least 70 people have died in armed clashes between Syria's security forces and forces still loyal to deposed dictator Bashir al-Assad, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
World News // 1 day ago
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
March 7 (UPI) -- With a mission to destroy infrastructure, Russia attacked Ukraine Friday with dozens of missiles and more than a hundred drones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-Semitism task force cuts $400M of grants to Columbia University
Anti-Semitism task force cuts $400M of grants to Columbia University
More federal employees offered buyouts
More federal employees offered buyouts
Cryptocurrency industry leaders gather at White House
Cryptocurrency industry leaders gather at White House
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement