March 8, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day

By Simon Druker
People marked International Women’s Day Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 4 | People marked International Women’s Day Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.

The group Women's March called on women to "Unite and Resist."

"This is a protest rally against the Trump administration and the Musk administration as well as celebrating International Women's Day," the group says on its website, which directs people to local events.

The group called for a similar demonstration in 2017 during Trump's first term as president.

Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City Saturday, rallying against Trump and calling for equality.

International Women's Day was first officially recognized in 1922 in Russia under leader Vladimir Lenin and became prominent on an international level in 1977 following a declaration by the United Nations.

The organization held an event in New York City earlier this week calling for equal rights across the world.

Amnesty International said International Women's Day this year is exceptionally significant.

"The significance of International Women's Day 2025 cannot be overstated. It is no longer a case of addressing unfinished business on the gender justice front, but one of bracing ourselves to resist active regression and a mounting assault on our rights," Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnès Callamard said in a statement on the organization's website.

"Thirty years ago, 189 governments came together at the Fourth World Conference on Women to adopt the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a groundbreaking blueprint for strengthening women's rights endorsed by thousands of activists. Despite significant progress since then, the world has failed to fully deliver on all the promises. From rape and femicide to coercion, control and assaults on our reproductive rights, violence against women and girls still threatens their safety, happiness and very existence in a multitude of ways."

Timed to coincide with International Women's Day, Italy this week introduced legislation that would see tough penalties, including life prison sentences for men convicted of killing their partners in domestic violence.

"This International Women's Day, Amnesty International reiterates its call on states to recognize gender apartheid under international law as a crime against humanity. Doing so would fill a major gap in the global legal framework and help to combat institutionalized and systematic domination and oppression on the basis of gender, no matter where it occurs," Callarnard said in the statement.

