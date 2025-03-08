Advertisement
March 8, 2025 / 2:39 PM

Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say

By Simon Druker
Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random in nature. Photo courtesy of the Toronto Police Service
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.

Three men walked into a bar late Friday evening in the northeast part of the city and began firing weapons, including a rifle, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

Police have not made any arrests and are soliciting help from the public in identifying three men who walked into the bar and began shooting around 10:40 p.m. EST Friday.

One of the suspects carried a rifle while the two others had handguns. All of the men were reportedly wearing masks, according to witnesses.

Police described injuries to six people as "non-life threatening" while all 12 victims were taken to the hospital.

The attack was captured on security camera video.

"We've seen a lot of shootings over the years, a lot of video, you get injured to it to a certain extent, but tonight's shooting, these guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire. It was horrible," Toronto Police Service Supt. Paul McIntyre told CBC News in an interview.

McIntyre said it was "extremely lucky" the mass shooting did not result in any fatalities, adding investigators are "horrified" by the video footage of the attack.

"It looks like we had a mass-casualty shooting inside a pub. When you walk in, it's kind of eerie. The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. People's purses, shoes are still in there," he told CBC News.

The bar is part of a larger chain and located in the city's Scarborough neighborhood and across the street from a large mall, not far from the major 401 highway. The location had apparently just opened for business that day, according to its Facebook page.

Witnesses reported seeing the men enter the bar and immediately begin shooting indiscriminately.

On X, police appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough. I have spoken to [Police] Chief [Myron[ Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed. This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on X.

