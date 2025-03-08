Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2025 / 5:46 PM

Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia

By Mike Heuer
A man walks past a fallen pine tree at an apartment building at Broadbeach on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday after Cyclone Alfred weakened into a tropical storm. Photo by Dave Hunt/Australia and New Zealand Out/EPA-EFE
A man walks past a fallen pine tree at an apartment building at Broadbeach on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday after Cyclone Alfred weakened into a tropical storm. Photo by Dave Hunt/Australia and New Zealand Out/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday cautioned Australians "worse" is yet to come from the storm system that is pummeling Australia's eastern coast on Saturday.

Advertisement

The storm system has impacted parts of Queensland and New South Wales with high winds and downpours that are expected to cause significant flooding in eastern Australia, Sky News reported.

"We must remain vigilant," Albanese said Saturday morning. "This is a very serious weather event."

Related

Albanese said the storm's impact "will be serious and will intensify" throughout the day Saturday and over coming days with "strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and dangerous conditions."

"Now is the time to remain alert, stay inside and look after each other," he said.

At least one death due to the storm has been confirmed when a flooding caused by a swollen river near Dorrigo, New South Wales, killed a 61-year-old man, local police said on Saturday.

Albanese confirmed the death in a social media post.

"Tragic news out of New South Wales this evening with confirmation a man has died in floodwaters near Dorrigo," Albanese said Saturday in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the community at this heartbreaking time."

The storm system would have been the first cyclone to impact Australia's east coast since 1974 but weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of less than 39 mph near Queensland on Saturday.

The storm system stalled off the coast of Brisbane for several hours on Saturday, but tracking indicates it will move westward across Australia's mainland over the coming days and inundate areas with heavy rainfall amounts.

High winds from the storm system have blown over trees, downed power lines and damaged properties.

The storm also has eroded iconic sandy beaches along Australia's Gold Coast and turned them into sandy cliffs over several days.

The storm system's slow pace makes flooding its greatest potential danger, CNN reported.

"The rivers are full [and] the rain is continuing and expected to keep falling in the days ahead," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said.

"Wind conditions are very high and extreme,particularly on the coast, particularly in the Byron Shire right up to the Queensland border."

Latest Headlines

Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 2 hours ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 3 hours ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
World News // 8 hours ago
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
March 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was showing a "gradual, mild improvement" on his 23rd consecutive day in the hospital for treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Saturday.
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
World News // 7 hours ago
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol home after release from detention
March 8 (UPI) -- Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, one day after a court ruled his confinement was illegal and he would stand trial without physical detention.
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
World News // 1 day ago
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 7 (UPI) -- The World Bank issued a new estimate Friday for Lebanon's reconstruction and recovery needs following 14 months of Israel-Hezbollah destructive war, putting it at $11 billion.
Poland to have all men undergo military training
World News // 1 day ago
Poland to have all men undergo military training
March 7 (UPI) -- Citing "geopolitical uncertainty," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday the country is aiming to have all men undergo some manner of military training.
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
World News // 1 day ago
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
March 7 (UPI) -- The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More federal employees offered buyouts
More federal employees offered buyouts
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope shows 'gradual, mild improvement' in double pneumonia treatment
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement