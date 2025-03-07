Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2025 / 5:45 PM

On International Women's Day, a call for equality, 'feminist future'

By Mark Moran
World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- People worldwide celebrated International Women's Day on Thursday, marking the occasion with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.

"This year's theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind," a release from the United Nations said. "Central to this vision is empowering the next generation -- youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls-as catalysts for lasting change."

Advertisement

International Women's Day bills itself as being inclusive for all and calls on participants to make a difference for females worldwide.

Women called for equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice and decision-making jobs during demonstrations worldwide, stretching from the United States to Tokyo to Mexico, a country celebrating its first female president, Claudia Scheinbaum.

Related

International Women's Day has its origins in the early 20th century with the American Socialist Party in 1909, but it gained stature the following year when a German feminist urged a global commemoration during an international conference of socialist women held in 1910 in Copenhagen.

Advertisement

It gained even more traction when women protested the armed conflict in World War I from 1914 to 1918. The United Nations began commemorating it as an official event in 1975.

International Women's Day is observed on March 8, traced to a massive women's protest in 1917 that eventually led to Russia's withdrawal from the war.

"The authorities weren't able to stop them, and then, once the men saw that the women were out on the streets, all of the workers started coming and joining the women," said Kristen Ghodsee, professor and chair of Russian and East European studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

The event has taken on increasing prominence and become in recent years with high profile protests in the Middle East and an attempt by Turkey to ban demonstrations in 2023. Marchers in Istanbul withstood tear gas attacks, arrests and other strong arm measures by street police to shut down the event.

A girl or woman is killed every 10 minutes by a family member or friend, according to UN data.

United Nations celebrates International Women's Day

World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at the International Women's Day 2025 keynote event titled "For Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." at the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City on March 7, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. works with Germany, Finland to disrupt terror-supporting cryptocurrency exchange
March 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced today a coordinated action with Germany and Finland to take down the online infrastructure used to operate Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering.
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
World News // 4 hours ago
World Bank: Lebanon needs $11 billion for reconstruction, recovery from Israel war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 7 (UPI) -- The World Bank issued a new estimate Friday for Lebanon's reconstruction and recovery needs following 14 months of Israel-Hezbollah destructive war, putting it at $11 billion.
Poland to have all men undergo military training
World News // 5 hours ago
Poland to have all men undergo military training
March 7 (UPI) -- Citing "geopolitical uncertainty," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday the country is aiming to have all men undergo some manner of military training.
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
World News // 6 hours ago
Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway
March 7 (UPI) -- The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday.
At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
March 7 (UPI) -- At least 70 people have died in armed clashes between Syria's security forces and forces still loyal to deposed dictator Bashir al-Assad, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
March 7 (UPI) -- With a mission to destroy infrastructure, Russia attacked Ukraine Friday with dozens of missiles and more than a hundred drones.
Korean court rules suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol must be freed from detention
World News // 8 hours ago
Korean court rules suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol must be freed from detention
March 7 (UPI) -- South Korea's embattled president, Yoon Suk Yeol was expected to be freed from a Seoul detention center after a court Friday voided the warrant under which he was arrested in January on insurrection charges after an abor
Ukraine, U.S. to hold talks on Russia peace agreement, cease-fire in Saudi Arabia
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine, U.S. to hold talks on Russia peace agreement, cease-fire in Saudi Arabia
March 7 (UPI) -- The United States has confirmed talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia next week aimed at establishing a peace framework leading to an end to the three-year-long Ukraine-Russia war.
China: U.S. tariffs on its imports are 'two-faced acts'
World News // 10 hours ago
China: U.S. tariffs on its imports are 'two-faced acts'
March 7 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the United States is taking a "two-faced" approach to relations between the nations but seeks a "peaceful coexistience."
Unexploded WWII bomb uncovered near Gare du Nord station brings trains to a halt
World News // 13 hours ago
Unexploded WWII bomb uncovered near Gare du Nord station brings trains to a halt
March 7 (UPI) -- All domestic and international trains at Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, came to a halt Friday after an unexploded World War II shell was discovered, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
North Korea warns U.S. and South Korea will 'pay dearly' for joint military exercise
North Korea warns U.S. and South Korea will 'pay dearly' for joint military exercise
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
Walgreens to go private in $23.7B 'definitive agreement' with Sycamore Partners
Walgreens to go private in $23.7B 'definitive agreement' with Sycamore Partners
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement