Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Sentences reduced for Just Stop Oil activists who blocked London highway

By Simon Druker
The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday, while supporters wore T-shirts reading "Corruption In Court." Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday, while supporters wore T-shirts reading "Corruption In Court." Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- The co-founder of British climate activist group Just Stop Oil had his sentence reduced for organizing a blockade of a major highway around London, a judge ruled Friday.

Lawyers for co-founder Roger Hallam and 15 other protesters argued their sentences were "manifestly excessive."

Advertisement

The three-judge Court of Appeal panel reduced Hallam's sentence from five years to four, while also decreasing the sentences of five of his co-defendants and dismissing the remaining appeals.

"Some attention must be paid to conscientious motivation, although much less than would have been the case had the offending been less disproportionate," Baroness Chief Justice Sue Carr said in speaking for the court.

Related

Hallam and his co-defendants were convicted on conspiracy charges for their roles in orchestrating four separate demonstrations between August and November 2022.

More than 40 members of the group climbed elevated walkways above the busy M25 highway that encircles London, snarling traffic over the course of four consecutive days.

Gaie Delap, 75, was one of the other defendants to have her sentence reduced Friday, cut from 20 months to 18 after the Court of Appeal re-considered her "onerous" bail conditions.

Advertisement

Supporters sat at the back of the room in the Royal Courts of Justice in London Friday, with several wearing T-shirts reading "Corruption in Court."

Just Stop Oil is focused on curbing human-caused climate change. The group has been involved several high-profile protests to draw attention to its cause.

In October 2022, less than a month before the M25 blockade, police arrested two members for damaging a painting by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh on display at the National Gallery in London.

Last June, two Just Stop Oil members used orange spray-paint to deface the ancient site at Stonehenge outside of London.

Latest Headlines

At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen
March 7 (UPI) -- At least 70 people have died in armed clashes between Syria's security forces and forces still loyal to deposed dictator Bashir al-Assad, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles, drones
March 7 (UPI) -- With a mission to destroy infrastructure, Russia attacked Ukraine Friday with dozens of missiles and more than a hundred drones.
Korean court rules suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol must be freed from detention
World News // 2 hours ago
Korean court rules suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol must be freed from detention
March 7 (UPI) -- South Korea's embattled president, Yoon Suk Yeol was expected to be freed from a Seoul detention center after a court Friday voided the warrant under which he was arrested in January on insurrection charges after an abor
Ukraine, U.S. to hold talks on Russia peace agreement, cease-fire in Saudi Arabia
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine, U.S. to hold talks on Russia peace agreement, cease-fire in Saudi Arabia
March 7 (UPI) -- The United States has confirmed talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia next week aimed at establishing a peace framework leading to an end to the three-year-long Ukraine-Russia war.
China: U.S. tariffs on its imports are 'two-faced acts'
World News // 4 hours ago
China: U.S. tariffs on its imports are 'two-faced acts'
March 7 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the United States is taking a "two-faced" approach to relations between the nations but seeks a "peaceful coexistience."
Unexploded WWII bomb uncovered near Gare du Nord station brings trains to a halt
World News // 7 hours ago
Unexploded WWII bomb uncovered near Gare du Nord station brings trains to a halt
March 7 (UPI) -- All domestic and international trains at Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, came to a halt Friday after an unexploded World War II shell was discovered, officials said.
North Korea warns U.S. and South Korea will 'pay dearly' for joint military exercise
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea warns U.S. and South Korea will 'pay dearly' for joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned an upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise Friday, saying that "counteraction is inevitable" and warning that the allies would "pay dearly."
Canadian Olympian added to FBI's most wanted list for drug trafficking, murder
World News // 10 hours ago
Canadian Olympian added to FBI's most wanted list for drug trafficking, murder
March 7 (UPI) -- Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding was added to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list as U.S. authorities hunt for the man they accuse of operating a transnational drug trafficking operation.
Pope addresses worshipers for the first time during hospitalization
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope addresses worshipers for the first time during hospitalization
March 6 (UPI) -- The recorded message from the 88-year-old Pope was broadcast at 9 p.m. local time and was the first message he has made since he was hospitalized with double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14.
North Korea halts tourism visits with no reason cited
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea halts tourism visits with no reason cited
March 6 (UPI) -- North Korean officials have suspended foreign tourism visits to the insular nation about a month after lifting restrictions for Western tourists, but did not say why the change was made.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement